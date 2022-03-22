Ruling Against Evanston Restaurant Upheld By Appeals Court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonah Meadows
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • J. B. Pritzker
    American Politician

EVANSTON, IL — A state appeals court affirmed a Cook County judge's dismissal of a lawsuit against State Farm filed by the owner of an Evanston restaurant over the insurance company's refusal to cover losses following Gov. J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus-related closure orders.

Evanston Grill, at 1047 Chicago Ave., is owned and operated by Jaewook Lee and his son. They had signed up for an "all risk" commercial property policy with the Bloomington-based insurer. That policy includes excludes claims for losses caused by viruses.

The month after governor's March 2020 executive orders restricting non-essential businesses the restaurant lost more than $100,000 compared to the same month a year earlier "—a decrease attributable to the Closure Orders," according to the complaint.

Attorneys for State Farm argued that the business' losses would not have occurred in the absence of the COVID-19 virus, and therefore not covered by the policy.

In January 2021, Cook County Associate Judge Allen Walker granted the insurance company's motion to dismiss the complaint, which was filed on behalf of the Lees and a proposed class of similarly situated State Farm customers.

"While [Evanston Grill's owners] argue that their losses were a result of the Closure Orders, and not a virus, the Court finds this argument unpersuasive. As [State Farm] argues," Walker said in a January 2021 order, "each of the Closure Orders were entered in response to the COVID-19 virus. If not for COVID-19, the Governor would not have issued the Closure Orders, and [Evanston Grill's owners] would not have incurred the claimed losses. As such, the Court finds that [State Farm] has met its burden of establishing an exclusion applies under the Policy."

Walker also found that "loss of use" is not the same as direct physical loss of property, which was covered by the policy.

Evanston Grill appealed that order the next month.

"Illinois Governor Pritzker issued Executive Orders that required the closure of properties, including Evanston Grill," Evanston-based attorney Alexander Loftus argued on behalf of Lee, the restaurant owner.

In a July 2021 appeals brief, Loftus said the governor's orders caused Lee to lose use of the business, that it counts as a "physical loss" and that the losses were continuing.

"The Executive Orders were a blanket knee jerk reaction to a pandemic enforced regardless of the presence of a virus in any particular establishment or even community," Loftus said. "This is exactly what Evanston Grill purchased insurance for"

Prior to the state appeals court issuing a ruling on the Evanston Grill case, the federal judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued several rulings siding with insurance companies in cases where businesses had filed claims for losses attributed to COVID-19 closure orders.

One of those causes, Mashallah Inc. and Ranalli's Park Ridge LLC v. West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., specifically addressed the issue of how to interpret virus coverage exclusion clauses in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"[T]he virus set in motion an unbroken causal chain via the government orders to the purported losses and expenses. The complaint’s attempt to decouple the government COVID-19 orders from the COVID-19 virus itself are untenable. It’s likely true, as the businesses assert, that the orders were 'predicated on a myriad of considerations, not just the existence of the virus.'" U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel Manion said in the December 2021 ruling.

"Public officials must weigh many factors in formulating the scope and specifics of orders that dramatically curtail society’s social and commercial activities. But there can be no honest dispute that the coronavirus was the reason these orders were promulgated. It was, so to speak, the prime mover. The causal relationship between the novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, the government orders, and the alleged losses and expenses 'is not debatable,'" he said, quoting from another federal court ruling in favor of an insurer.

On Tuesday, a three-judge state appellate panel in Illinois' 1st District unanimously found in State Farm's favor and upheld the trial court's dismissal of the case.

“The writing was on the wall for this months ago when the 7th Circuit issued its trifecta of rulings," Loftus told Patch. "The First District followed the trend on these issues and didn’t make any waves with this ruling.”

The appeals court found that Evanston Grill's claim was excluded under the virus clause of its insurance policy, and that the restaurant's business interruption claim "constituted an economic loss and not a 'physical loss' to covered property needed to trigger coverage under the policy."

The Illinois Restaurant Association and the Restaurant Law Center filed briefs supporting the reversal of the dismissal of Evanston Grill's complaint, while the American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies filed briefs called for the dismissal to be affirmed.

This article originally appeared on the Evanston Patch

Recommended Stories

  • Judge Awards Kaskade $8 Million Over Canceled Shows at Las Vegas’ KAOS Nightclub

    A Nevada federal judge has ordered the owners of Las Vegas’ KAOS nightclub to pay DJ-artist Kaskade nearly $8 million after the venue cancelled his his $300,000 per night residency. The U.S. District Court in Nevada made its decision Friday following a bench trial in November, and ruled in favor of and awarded $7,950,000 to Kaskade (real name: […]

  • O'Rourke denies billionaire oil executive's defamation allegations

    Beto O'Rourke on Monday officially responded to a defamation lawsuit brought against him by a billionaire oil executive, denying all the allegations.As the Dallas Morning News reported, O'Rourke did not seek the dismissal of the case against him in his court filing. He told the newspaper that he looked forward to having the case unfold in front of Texas residents and voters.Kelcy Warren, the co-founder of Energy Transfer and a top donor to Texas...

  • High court rejects case of Christian group, bisexual lawyer

    The Supreme Court says it won't review the case of a Seattle-based Christian organization that was sued after declining to hire a bisexual lawyer who applied for a job. Two justices, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, agreed with the decision not to hear the case at this stage but said that “the day may soon come" when the court needs to confront the issue the case presents. The case the high court declined to hear involves Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Is Still Battling Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate for Money

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersAs British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fights for a new criminal trial in New York, she’s also battling the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to pay her legal bills.Maxwell filed a lawsuit seeking money from Epstein’s estate for attorneys’ fees and security costs in March 2020, months before the FBI arrested her for grooming and abusing underage girls for the financier’s teenage sex ring. The 60-year-old socialite, who was convicted of sex-trafficking last December and is thus far

  • Black store owner reports robbery, gets punched by officer

    An Alabama liquor store owner has sued after a police officer responding to a robbery call at his store punched him in the face and broke his jaw in March 2020. The Decatur Daily reports that Kevin Penn sued the city of Decatur and police officer Justin Rippen on March 11 in federal court. Penn is Black and Rippen is white.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear discrimination case involving Christian legal group

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a discrimination case involving a lawyer who was denied a job opportunity with a Christian legal clinic because of his sexual orientation.While the justices decided not to review a lower court decision allowing the lawsuit to move forward, Justice Samuel Alito wrote a concurring opinion indicating that the conservative wing may be eager to take it up down the road."The Washington Supreme Court's...

  • Judge tosses college fees lawsuit

    Alachua County judge dismisses lawsuit filed by a Santa Fe College student seeking to recover fees paid to the school during coronavirus shutdown.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Blames Fake News for Failing to Answer Battery Lawsuit

    The "Emo Girl" musician failed to respond to the complaint alleging he pushed and threatened a "disabled" parking lot attendant last year

  • Lawsuit says Google discriminates against Black workers

    April Curley was hired in 2014 to recruit Black candidates for the company. Her lawsuit, filed on Friday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, claims she was unlawfully fired in 2020 after she began speaking out and "called for reform of the barriers and double standards Google imposed on Black employees and applicants," according to the lawsuit. She is represented by attorney Ben Crump.

  • In voting rights case, Supreme Court evaluates who should represent North Carolina in federal court

    The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday about whether North Carolina lawmakers could help defend a voting law with the state attorney general.

  • Justice Department accuses Google of hiding business communications

    The Justice Department has asked the judge overseeing its antitrust case against Google to sanction the company for allegedly training employees to "camouflage" business documents from being revealed by legal disputes, per a brief filed Monday.Driving the news: The DOJ writes in its brief that Google teaches employees to request advice from counsel around sensitive business communications, thereby shielding documents from discovery in legal situations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Apple sends new offer to Dutch antitrust authority over dating apps payments, racks up 9th fine

    Apple has been fined again in the Netherlands over an antitrust order related to dating apps. The order requires it to allow local dating apps to be able to use third-party payment technologies if their developers wish, rather than being locked to only being able to use Apple's in-app payment API for iOS. Since January, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has levied a series of (weekly) penalties against Apple for what it asserts is continued non-compliance with the order.

  • Russian oligarchs drop suit against investigative firm Fusion GPS

    The libel suit was related to the now-infamous Steele dossier about then-candidate Donald Trump.

  • More courts in China accept blockchain-stored evidence

    Sichuan and Inner Mongolia are two regions that recently announced their first cases using blockchain-stored evidence, local media reports. See related article: How blockchain technology is shaking up courtrooms in Asia Fast facts The Saihan District People’s Court of Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia, admitted a contract stored on a blockchain as evidence in a case […]

  • Google settles over firing of workers protesting immigration cloud deal

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has settled with six current and former employees who had alleged the company unfairly stifled worker organizing in a case stemming from potential sales of its cloud technology to U.S. immigration authorities -- an abrupt ending to a trial that had been paused for several months. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board had pursued the case on behalf of the workers and brought Google before an administrative law judge last year. Weeks of hearings were then stopped pending resolution of a dispute over whether the NLRB could force Google legal chief Kent Walker to testify.

  • Appeals court orders Manfred letter to Yankees unsealed

    A federal appeals panel has affirmed a lower court's decision to unseal a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing. The panel made the decision Monday in upholding the April 2020 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball. “At its core, this action is nothing more than claims brought by disgruntled fantasy sports participants, unhappy with the effect that cheating in MLB games may have had on their level of success in fantasy sports contests,” Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco wrote for a panel that also included Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch.

  • Apple settles voice over LTE patent dispute with WiLAN

    Following years of litigation, Canadian “patent monetization” firm WiLAN has signed a licensing agreement with Apple.

  • Amazon Fined For ‘Knowingly Putting Workers At Risk’ With Productivity Quotas

    Washington state classified the retailer’s violation as “willful” because officials had already cited the same hazards in the past.

  • Sick mine workers allege insurer delaying medical payments

    Attorneys for Montana mine workers sickened and killed by toxic asbestos exposure filed a lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance on Monday for allegedly stalling legal settlements and medical payments after transferring the workers' claims to investors who can profit off the delays. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on behalf of 17 former workers and representatives of 29 deceased workers who developed lung cancer and other diseases following exposure to asbestos during the 1960s and 1970s at a W.R. Grace & Co. vermiculite mine in Libby, Montana. The Montana Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that insurer Maryland Casualty Co. — now owned by Zurich — should have warned the workers about small fibers of asbestos in vermiculite dust that can be easily inhaled and damage a person's lungs.

  • An ex-Googler came forward to allege racial discrimination at the tech giant, 2 days after another former employee filed a lawsuit against the company

    Chloe Sledd shared her account publicly Monday, alleging Google did nothing after she reported sexual harassment to HR and later terminated her.