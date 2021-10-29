Ruling: Can't fire unvaxed workers while mandate in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s largest health system cannot fire or otherwise discipline north Louisiana employees who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while the mandate’s legality is in court, a state appeals court says.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport ruled Thursday, just a day before Ochsner Health’s Friday deadline for its 32,000 employees across Louisiana and in a small part of Mississippi to be fully vaccinated or face dismissal.

State District Judge Craig Marcotte had thrown out a lawsuit brought Oct. 5 by dozens of employees at Ochsner’s Shreveport location. The three-judge appellate panel ordered him to hold a hearing on the mandate and to block enforcement until its legality is decided.

Ochsner did not immediately comment Friday morning.

Although the 2nd Circuit's rulings do not affect district courts outside north Louisiana, Tuesday's ruling is a signal to businesses statewide that vaccine mandates are probably illegal, said Jimmy Faircloth, attorney for some of the workers who filed the suit.

That's because temporary restraining orders can be made only if the people asking for them have a good chance of winning, he said.

The lawsuit argues that Louisiana’s constitution and laws guarantee citizens a right to decide their medical treatments.

“It is unlawful for an employer to threaten to fire an employee for exercising a legal right, or to require an employee to forego the exercise of a legal right as a condition of employment,” the lawsuit states.

It also noted that Ochsner gives fully vaccinated workers a green sticker for their ID badge and requires those not fully vaccinated to wear KN95 masks.

“In addition to the use of economic duress, Ochsner expressly employs the use of stigma and ridicule to drive the mandate, requiring employees to place their vaccination status on public display," the lawsuit said.

