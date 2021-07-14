2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to Houston man
This stems from a controversial traffic stop in March 2017 in which a man's arrest for a traffic violation was caught on body camera video.
The van, a white Ford with the school district’s logo and abbreviation stenciled on the driver side, was reported stolen Monday around 12:30 a.m., according to police.
The Idaho Statesman editorial board urges patience while the investigation is completed but recognizes that silence breeds suspicion.
The disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania were headed home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota on Wednesday after a ceremony returning them to relatives. The handoff at a graveyard on the grounds of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks was part of the fourth set of transfers to take place since 2017. “We want our children home no matter how long it takes,” said U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who in June announced a nationwide investigation into the boarding schools that attempted to assimilate Indigenous children into white society.
(Reuters) -Shares of cinema operator AMC Entertainment and video game retailer GameStop Corp fell sharply on Wednesday and were both trading below half their recent peak prices, testing the fortitude of the stocks' retail shareholders. AMC, in its fourth straight day of losses, closed down 15% at $33.43, close to 54% below its all-time high of $72.62 reached in early June. GameStop finished down 6.9% at $167.62 after hitting a session low of $165.07, compared with its June 8 high of $344.66.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes is known for conducting fabulous transformations on her patients' smiles — including her own! However, in Part 2 of the Married to Medicine Season 8 reunion, it was revealed that the dentist has also been dishing out a bit of unsolicited beauty advice to one of her cast mates. In the episode, which aired on July 11, Dr. Simone Whitmore and Heavenly had a chance to unpack some of the strain on their friendship. Simone said: "I would love to be back in that [close] place with He
A COVID-19 vaccine center in Malaysia has laid down its needles after almost half the staff tested positive for coronavirus.Out of 454 workers and volunteers screened over the weekend, 204 have been infected.The facility, which can give 3,000 doses a day, is located around 15 miles outside Kuala Lumpur, and has been closed for cleaning and a change in staffing.People who received their vaccines between July 9-12 at the center are now being advised to self-isolate for 10 days.Malaysia has announced new measures to support its ailing public health system as a wave of cases, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant, sweeps across the country.On Tuesday 11,079 new infections were reported - the third daily record seen in the past week, as well as 125 deaths.Malaysia has one of the highest per capita rates of infection in Southeast Asia, but also one of the highest rates of inoculation. About 25% of the population have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The lead prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case believes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its power in reversing the comedian’s conviction and added “fuel on the fire" when the chief justice gave a weekend television interview — and appeared to misstate the key issue in the appeal. Chief Justice Max Baer accused prosecutors of a “reprehensible bait and switch” in arresting Cosby in 2015 despite what he called the certain existence of a 2005 non-prosecution agreement. The ex-prosecutor who said he made the promise in 2005, Bruce Castor, waited until the case was reopened a decade later to tell the victim or anyone in his office about it, according to their testimony.
Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center in its worst-hit state Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure was the first of a vaccination center and came as the country's new confirmed infections breached five figures Tuesday, hitting a record 11,079. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stressed that swift government action had contained the cluster at the Ideal Convention Center in central Selangor state.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will stress the central regional role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a virtual meeting with the bloc's foreign ministers on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Earlier this month, the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, Kurt Campbell, said the United States had been "missing in action" in many respects in the Pacific region and needed to "step up our game in Southeast Asia," including through COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, in which the United States in competing with China.
I didn’t think Marvel would go there. The season finale of Loki (which will return for season 2) was the most momentous episode of a Marvel Studios TV series to date. Up until now, Disney+ shows have been about filling in gaps. We knew Sam Wilson was going to be the next Captain America. The … The post ‘Loki’ season finale sets the stakes for all of Marvel’s Phase 4 movies appeared first on BGR.
Police said there were children in the home when the woman allegedly shot her boyfriend in the leg during an argument.
Unbeknownst to Daniel Slater, his associate was working as an FBI informant, and the hired hitman was actually an undercover FBI agent.
The officers are accused of violating the protester’s rights during an arrest outside of police headquarters.
The Spanish northeastern region of Catalonia, which has the highest coronavirus incidence rate in the country, said on Wednesday it would impose a night curfew in 158 cities and towns as infections have soared especially among young people. The curfew, which needs t o be authorized by a court, would take place between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. for a seven-day period in areas with over 5,000 inhabitants with a high incidence rate, including tourism hotspots Barcelona, Sitges, Salou and Lloret de Mar. "The situation is very delicate, extremely fragile ... it is a necessary measure to try to ease the tension suffered by the health system," Catalonia's regional head of government Pere Aragones said in a televised address, adding that he hoped the curfew would come into force this weekend.
When director Malcolm D. Lee signed on to Space Jam: A New Legacy, he knew he wanted to rework Lola Bunny’s “over-sexualized” form presented in the 1996 original. What he did not know is that it would bring on a sea of “super weird” discourse concerning the now-flat chest beneath Lola’s basketball jersey.
Singer, songwriter and Gen-Z icon Olivia Rodrigo is the face of a larger pro-vaccination push for teens.
A federal judge agreed on Tuesday to free an Iowa man from jail more than six months after his videotaped confrontation of a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol became one of the most menacing images of the Jan. 6 riots. Douglas Jensen, 41, was wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter “Q,” a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory, when he joined the mob that approached Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman inside the building and followed the officer up two flights of stairs. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said deciding whether to free Jensen from jail pending trial was a "close case," but he ultimately agreed to release the Des Moines resident on house arrest with electronic location monitoring.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 1,103 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. It’s the fifth consecutive day cases have been over 1,000. For perspective, one month ago the 5-day average of cases was 201. Today today the 5-day average is 1,095; this is an increase of more than 500% in just […]
The story of Walatta Petros, a 17th-century Ethiopian noblewoman who was later made a saint, shows that Christianity has a complex history with abortion and contraception. A 1721 manuscript/Wikimedia CommonsOpponents and supporters of legal abortion in the U.S. will be watching when the Supreme Court hears Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization during its upcoming term. In this lawsuit, a Mississippi women’s health center has challenged the constitutionality of a 2018 state law banning abo
LeBron James and Chris Bosh shared a moment during the premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy".