2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to Houston man

Reuters Videos

A COVID-19 vaccine center in Malaysia has laid down its needles after almost half the staff tested positive for coronavirus.Out of 454 workers and volunteers screened over the weekend, 204 have been infected.The facility, which can give 3,000 doses a day, is located around 15 miles outside Kuala Lumpur, and has been closed for cleaning and a change in staffing.People who received their vaccines between July 9-12 at the center are now being advised to self-isolate for 10 days.Malaysia has announced new measures to support its ailing public health system as a wave of cases, fuelled by the highly infectious Delta variant, sweeps across the country.On Tuesday 11,079 new infections were reported - the third daily record seen in the past week, as well as 125 deaths.Malaysia has one of the highest per capita rates of infection in Southeast Asia, but also one of the highest rates of inoculation. About 25% of the population have received at least one dose of a vaccine.