Ruling on Milwaukee police 15-day video release policy coming in March

A Milwaukee County judge on Thursday said she would issue a written decision in mid-March about the validity of a policy that requires Milwaukee police to release video footage of officer shootings and other critical incidents within 15 days.

But whether the policy — which has strong community support but was challenged in court by Milwaukee’s police union — will survive the legal challenge, it could face other hurdles.

Since the policy was approved in April by the Fire and Police Commission, a new state law removed the commission’s power to create policy for the Police Department and returned it to the chief of police. Last year, Chief Jeffrey Norman lightly pushed back against the policy but ultimately accepted the commission’s decision.

“That’s always a worry but I remember the chief giving his word that he would go with whatever decision the FPC determined at the time, and I hope that he’s still committed to that word of his,” said Alan Chavoya, an activist who pushed for a more transparent policy. “The worry is there, but we have to trust at face value, at least, the word of the chief.”

Aftear hearing arguments Thursday, Milwaukee County Judge Brittany Grayson said she would issue a written decision about the union's lawsuit around March 18.

Here’s what to know about where things stand with the policy:

What is the policy the commission passed and how does it differ from past practices?

The public shares their comments with the Fire and Police Commission about listens to public comments about the timely release of body camera footage for police shootings and other critical incidents at City Hall in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The commission unanimously approved a policy that requires footage to be released publicly within 15 days, with no chance at extending the deadline. It also allows for family of those killed by police to access footage privately within 48 hours.

It's the first time the Police Department has had an official policy about the subject.

Previously, the department operated under a 45-day goal-oriented timeline for releasing footage, which wasn't always met. The footage, when released, is limited, edited, redacted and accompanied by police narration.

The commission approved the policy after studying and discussing the issue for more than a year. The commission was pushed to create such a policy by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, an activist group.

The policy didn't meet all demands from activists but it was still hailed as a victory for transparency on an issue that has played an important role in community mistrust of law enforcement.

What's at the center of the lawsuit and why is this taking so long?

Soon after the policy was approved, the Milwaukee Police Association, the union representing rank-and-file officers, sued, arguing the passage of the policy violated its collective bargaining agreement.

The next month, a Milwaukee County judge temporarily blocked the policy from taking effect until legal matters could be resolved. They were long delayed, in part because the union changed attorney representation and the case changed judges.

The union has argued the policy affects working conditions — rights to privacy and due process, among others — which required the city to meet and confer before the policy’s implementation.

Attorney Steven McGaver on Thursday argued that, because Norman participated in the policy’s creation and approval by proposing his own policy — which was rejected by the commission — and wrote his signature on the policy that was approved, he was required to meet with the union prior to its approval.

The city has countered that the policy doesn't affect work conditions because it doesn't impact wages, hours or conditions of employment and it contains privacy and safety protections for the officers involved.

Attorney Lisa Gilmore on Thursday argued there had been an “open door” for the union to meet and confer with officials about the policy but the union “chose not to exercise it.”

What additional hurdles, other than the lawsuit, might the policy face?

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks with the media during a press conference on crime statistics in January.

Since the policy was approved and the lawsuit was filed, a state law passed in June removed the commission’s power to set policy for the police and fire departments and returned that power to their chiefs. The Common Council, with a two-thirds majority, can suspend or modify those policies.

Last year, Norman pushed back against the 15-day policy and proposed an alternative that reflected the Police Department’s practice at the time — the 45-day goal-oriented practice.

Norman also said then that he would accept whatever decision the commission came to.

When asked for a statement on Norman’s interest in perhaps adjusting the policy himself, the Milwaukee Police Department said, “While MPD is indeed committed to transparency with our public and our media partners, this matter is in active litigation. Therefore, MPD declines to provide any statement or opinion related to this matter.”

However, if the policy survives the union’s lawsuit, Norman may be under pressure from other law enforcement officials to reverse course.

In Wisconsin, fatal police shootings and other critical incidents are required to be investigated by an outside agency. In the Milwaukee area, those investigations are performed by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, or MAIT. It's a collection of area police agencies that pool resources to step in as the outside investigators and satisfy state law.

MAIT officials were the strongest to push back against the 15-day policy, arguing that such a short timeline could harm investigations. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said last year the policy could result in MAIT refusing to investigate critical incidents in the city of Milwaukee.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson speaks to the media.

That would likely force the city to call on the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI — which most other Wisconsin police agencies rely on to investigate critical incidents.

It would pose several problems — critical incidents happen more frequently in Milwaukee than anywhere else in the state, the MAIT team is local to the city and it has considerably more resources than the DCI.

Kent Lovern, Milwaukee County’s chief deputy district attorney who's now running for District Attorney, said last year he wouldn't want to see MAIT pull out from the city of Milwaukee.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on X @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ruling on Milwaukee police video release policy coming in March