Ruling orders new trial on sex-crime charges for former Camden pastor

CAMDEN – A state appeals court has overturned sex-crimes convictions for a former Camden pastor, saying a detective improperly obtained his confession to assaults against a teenaged girl.

A three-judge panel said the pastor, Luis A. Massa, was given “false assurances about (his) potential criminal liability” before admitting to sexual activity with a 16-year-old congregant.

The ruling overturned Massa’s convictions on two counts of sexual assault of a minor between the ages of 16 and 18, as well as one count of criminal sexual contact for fondling.

But the judges upheld convictions at the same trial for endangering the welfare of the alleged sex-assault victim and another girl, as well as multiple convictions obtained at a second trial for Massa.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office does not comment on ongoing cases, a spokesman said Monday.

Massa, now 43, got a 17-year prison term at the end of his first trial.

According to the ruling, Massa led a small congregation in Camden where he assumed “a father-like role” for a young girl identified as “Karen.”

Massa was 32 and the girl was 13 when the first sexual assault allegedly occurred at his home in 2010, Thursday's ruling said.

“Over the next three years, he repeatedly assaulted Karen in like manner — as many as five times a week — in his home, in his church office, or in the church van,” it said.

The pastor also sent “sexually charged texts" to Karen and another young congregant, the ruling said.

The girl disclosed the assaults when she was 16, first to a boyfriend and then to her brother and mother, the decision said.

The mother reported the girl’s claims to police.

When questioned by police, Massa acknowledged sending sexually themed texts to Karen when she was 13, 14 and 15, the ruling said.

But Massa denied engaging in sexual activity with Karen, and detectives turned their questioning to whether any sexual conduct was consensual.

Camden County Police Detective Michael Rhoads told Massa “that Karen could lawfully consent to sex at the age of sixteen,” according to the ruling.

“You have to understand, if it was (consensual), I’m giving you an out here, man,” Rhoads told Massa. ”I’m giving you an out here, man. If it was consensual, alright we’re all good.”

Massa then admitted to sexual activity with Karen when she was 16, but claimed the girl initiated it.

The ruling found the confession should not have been allowed as evidence against Massa because police obtained it "by falsely assuring Massa that non-forced sexual contact with a 16-year-old was not criminal."

It noted a confession “will be deemed involuntary if police coerce it by psychological or physical means.”

“The police cannot directly promise or imply that a statement will not be used against a suspect because that promise contravenes the Miranda warning,” said the 43-page ruling.

It also found “misstatements of the law are even more manipulative than promises of leniency or non-use of a statement.”

“By convincing the suspect what he or she did was not wrong at all, the misstatement of law directly targets and neutralizes a person's natural reluctance to admit wrongdoing," the ruling declared.

However, the ruling also found Massa's confession was not relevant to his convictions at the first trial that resulted from the sexual texts. It noted Massa admitted to sending those messages to the two girls before receiving the false assurances.

The jury at Massa’s first trial could not reach a verdict on eight counts alleging crimes when Karen was younger than 16 and one offense when she was 16.

Massa was convicted of those crimes after a second trial, where the jury did not hear his confession.

The appeals court upheld those convictions, which brought Massa another 35 years in prison.

