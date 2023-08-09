Ruling party MP sent into custody over bribery charges

Anatoliy Gunko

Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered that Anatoliy Hunko, a sitting MP of the ruling Servan of the People party, be sent into custody, public broadcaster Suspilne reported on Aug. 9.

Hunko was arrested for two months during an attempt to receive an installment of a $85,000 bribe. His bail is set at UAH 30 million ($812,000), while the prosecution insisted on a UAH 50 million ($1.4 million) bail for him.

Earlier on Aug. 9, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) charged the MP with demanding and receiving bribes. He faces a sentence of four to eight years in prisons.

On Aug. 8, NABU and SAPO exposed Hunko and his two accomplices from the Servant of the People party, who received the first part of a bribe amounting to $85,000 from an entrepreneur for purportedly "leasing state lands."

According to Ukraine’s SBU security service in exchange for the bribe the MP promised the businessman to facilitate the transfer of state land plots for cultivation to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

