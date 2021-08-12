Ruling reverses conviction handed by Clinton County judge

Aug. 12—PLATTSBURGH — An Aug. 5 court ruling reversed a three-to-six year prison sentence handed by a Clinton County judge, saying the 2018 conviction was based on evidence from an illegal and warrantless search.

In a unanimous ruling, five appellate justices from the third judicial department in Albany said Judge Keith M. Bruno mistakenly allowed a skimming device and a trooper's testimony on its discovery as evidence against Eduardo Crosse, 31, who faced two counts of criminal possession of forgery devices, 11 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and 11 counts of first-degree unlawful duplication of computer related material charges after his arrest in 2016.

2016 ENCOUNTER

The skimming device, which is capable of reading data stored on bank cards' magnetic strips and transferring them to other cards, was found in a Schuyler Falls apartment in September 2016, according to the ruling.

Police went to the apartment looking for a suspect from a reported assault. Instead, they found Crosse, who gave officers his ID, leading them to find that Crosse was on parole from New York City at the time, court documents said.

After telling police he had permission to be in Schuyler Falls, officers called for a parole officer and asked Crosse if they could enter the apartment to search for the suspect, the ruling said.

WARRENTLESS SEARCH

While inside the home, a trooper found a backpack, a fanny pack and two air guns. Crosse admitted to police to owning the backpack and fanny pack, the ruling said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Crosse soon after the parole officer arrived. While Crosse was handcuffed and inside a patrol car, the ruling said the trooper "performed a cursory warrantless search — on the hood of the vehicle — of the defendant's bags."

ADMITTED EVIDENCE

Police found several credit and gift cards with various names and two skimming devices, court documents said. After Crosse was taken to State Police barracks, the ruling said troopers conducted a second warrantless search of Crosse's belongings and inventoried the contents.

Story continues

In county court, Crosse's defense fought to suppress evidence found in the searches, which was partially denied with the court saying the first search "was reasonable and done for the purpose of officer safety," the ruling said, but it did grant Crosse's motion against the second search, which led to the dismissal of all counts except one count of criminal possession of forgery devices, a felony.

At trial, prosecutors presented the skimmer device that was seized during the second search, which the court previously suppressed. After an objection to the evidence presented, the court admitted it anyway, the ruling said.

FIRST INSTINCT

Being a convicted felon from 2015 robbery charges in Kings County, Crosse was sentenced to three to six years in prison as a repeat offender, the ruling said. Crosse appealed.

"The problem here is the second search," Justice John Egan wrote in the ruling, reversing Crosse's sentence.

"County Court's first instinct was the correct one and it should not have reversed itself and admitted into evidence something it had previously suppressed."

The justices' ruling handed Crosse's case back to county court for further proceedings.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba