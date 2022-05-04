Ruling: Shooting of Michael Trappett legally justified

May 4—Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson announced Tuesday afternoon that the fatal shooting of Michael J. Trappett, of Orofino, by Clearwater County sheriff's deputies in January was legally justified.

Thompson said he reached his conclusion after reviewing investigative reports by the Lewiston Police Department; witness statements; audio and video recordings, including officer body cameras; diagrams; and details of the scene.

Thompson also said he solicited Trappett's family attorneys for any additional information they wanted his office to consider in its review.

According to an earlier news release, Trappett, 48, was killed during a confrontation with deputies outside his parents' home on Harmony Heights Loop Road. The deputies had been dispatched to the residence at 2:24 a.m. Jan. 31 for a report of an aggressive intoxicated man armed with a knife.

Trappett's family later held a news conference claiming Trappett had suffered for years from mental illness but that he was not a threat to anyone but himself. The family claimed that the sheriff's office lied about the circumstances of Trappett's death and suggested a lawsuit could eventually result.

In a prepared statement Tuesday, Thompson said the purpose of his office's review was to determine whether there was evidence of any criminal conduct by the law enforcement officers.

Thompson quoted Idaho code stating that homicide by public officers is legally justifiable "when reasonably necessary in order to prevent the escape of any person ... suspected of having committed a felony, provided that the officer has probable cause to believe that ... (the suspect) poses a threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or other persons."

Thompson said the facts of this case led to his office's opinion "that the homicide of Michael Trappett was legally justifiable. In reaching this conclusion we note that, at minimum, there was reasonable and probable cause to conclude that ... Trappett had committed" aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer by threatening the officer with a large butcher-type knife.

According to Thompson's narrative of the events, Trappett's mother called the sheriff's office in the early morning of Jan. 31 and reported that her son was intoxicated, becoming aggressive and had a large kitchen butcher-type knife. The mother said her son had left the residence and was somewhere outside.

The sheriff's dispatcher told the mother to ensure all of her doors were locked and then alerted deputies.

Orofino Police Officer Michael Deitrick was the first to respond to the scene. Deitrick made contact with Trappett's mother at the residence "and was told that her son, Michael, was somewhere outside and she feared that he posed a risk to law enforcement."

When Clearwater County Sheriff's Corporal Brittany Brokop arrived, she and Deitrick began searching for Trappett on the premises.

Deputy Randal Carruth also arrived on the scene and the three continued to search but were unable to locate Trappett. Deitrick left the Trappett residence to see if Michael Trappett had gone up the road to his sister's residence.

"Shortly after Officer Deitrick left, Deputies Brokop and Carruth were speaking with Mr. and Mrs. Trappett in the doorway of their residence when Michael Trappett approached," the report said.

"Michael Trappett, as depicted in the deputies' body cam videos, appeared to approach the deputies aggressively. He was ordered repeatedly to 'show his hands' and eventually removed his right hand from his jacket pocket revealing a large butcher-type knife which he raised above his head in a striking posture.

"The deputies repeatedly ordered Michael Trappett to drop the weapon. Instead, Mr. Trappett went around the corner of the residence. As the deputies followed him and turned the corner, Mr. Trappett stopped, raised the knife with his right hand in what appeared to be a striking position, and began moving toward the deputies. Based on witness accounts, Mr. Trappett came within ten feet of the deputies before they opened fire. Michael Trappett was hit multiple times and collapsed on the ground where he died from the gunshot wounds," according to the report.

Thompson said his office considered whether less-than-lethal options were available to the officers.

"Based on the review of the body cam videos and the interviews of those involved, it is our conclusion that the use of deadly force was the most viable option," Thompson wrote.

"Although at least one of the deputies possessed a (Taser) device, Michael Trappett was wearing heavy winter clothing and the deputies' training and experience told them that the (Taser) was unlikely to have any effect. The deputies also had 'impact' weapons such as batons, but in order to utilize them, they would have had to get within immediate striking distance of Michael Trappett and (the) knife that he was holding," according to the report.

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz also issued a statement Tuesday saying that the officers involved in the incident, who had been on administrative leave with pay since the event, have returned to their regular patrol duties.

Thompson said the case is closed but anyone interested in the details may make public records requests to the Lewiston Police Department.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.