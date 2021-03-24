Ruling upholds Hawaii limits on carrying guns in public

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·2 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s strict limit on openly carrying firearms is lawful, a panel of federal appeals court judges ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit by a man who tried unsuccessfully several times to obtain a license to carry a loaded gun in public.

George Young’s lawyer said he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. “We are hopeful the Supreme Court will grant review in Mr. Young's case,” attorney Alan Beck said.

Young wants to carry a gun for self-defense and says that not being able to do so violates his rights. His 2012 lawsuit was dismissed, with a judge siding with officials who said the Second Amendment only applied to guns kept in homes.

He appealed. Three federal appeals court judges later ruled in his favor but the state asked for a fuller panel of judges to hear the case.

That panel of 11 judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday “held that the Second Amendment does not guarantee an unfettered, general right to openly carry arms in public for individual self-defense. Accordingly, Hawai‘i’s firearms-carry scheme is lawful.”

The Second Amendment allows states “to enact common sense regulations like those we have in Hawaii,” state Attorney General Clare Connors said in statement. The ruling properly upholds the constitutionality of Hawaii's “longstanding law allowing persons to carry firearms openly in public when licensed to do so,” she said.

Hawaii has a “de facto ban” on carrying guns in public, Beck said.

It's not a flat ban because individuals can carry firearms if they have good cause, Neal Katyal, an attorney representing Hawaii, argued before the panel in September.

The ruling comes on the same day the Hawaii attorney general's office issued a report showing that all private citizens who applied for licenses to carry a gun in public in 2020 were denied.

Statewide last year, 123 employees of private security firms applied for and were issued carry licenses and one was denied, according to the report.

Young's applications failed to identify “the urgency or the need” to openly carry a firearm in public, the ruling noted: "Instead, Young relied upon his general desire to carry a firearm for self-defense."

Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain, one of the four dissenting judges, wrote that the majority's finding that the Second Amendment only guarantees the right to keep a firearm for self-defense within one’s home, “is as unprecedented as it is extreme.”

Recommended Stories

  • I Am So Tired of Shouting into the Void About America's Young Men and Their Guns

    The violence won't stop until we have real systemic change.

  • Sharply divided court sides with pro-gun group over Broward’s weapons laws

    Pointing to a state law that bars local governments from regulating firearms, an appeals court Wednesday rejected Broward County ordinances that sought to prevent people from carrying weapons at airports and in taxis.

  • Secret until now, records reveal clash over the Trump DOJ’s demand for NC voter data

    Federal prosecutors said repeatedly they suspected “pervasive” and “systemic” fraud, but in the end charged 70 people out of millions of NC voters and found no conspiracy.

  • Kentucky Republican defends controversial bill that outlaws insulting police

    A co-sponsor of a controversial bill passed by Republicans in the Kentucky Senate that would make it a crime to insult police officers says the legislation is intended to help officers “protect themselves” from protesters.

  • Democrats' talk of gun grab grows after Boulder mass shooting

    Second Amendment advocate Colion Noir slams party's gun control moves as 'disingenuous' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Florida trans community speaks out against youth sports bill

    Absolute fear — that's what Faith Muller, the founder of LGBTQ support organization PFLAG Riverview, sees on the faces of families and kids in the LGBTQ community when laws like House Bill 1475 are proposed, she told Axios.The latest: The bill, which would ban transgender girls from participating in youth sports starting July 1, just passed through its education subcommittee and is headed to the floor for a vote.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What it means: Equality Florida's director of transgender equality, Gina Duncan, told Axios the bill is part of a nationally orchestrated attack on transgender youth with similar bills being proposed around the nation."This isn't about sports, it's another way to marginalize and demonize the transgender community." Gina DuncanThe other side: The bill's sponsor, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) did not respond to Axios' request for comment. Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), who sponsored the bill's cross-file in the senate, pointed out to the Tampa Bay Times that the International Olympic Committee bans transgender women with high levels of testosterone from competing in women’s sports.But neither lawmaker could give the Times an example of a transgender student-athlete unfairly impacting competition in Florida.That's because there is no evidence of the problem, says Randy Bertrand, PFLAG Riverview member, Palm Coast resident and father of a transgender teenager.He points out that since 2013, a total of 11 transgender students in all sports of all ages have been approved by the Florida High School Athletic Association to play on teams that match their gender identity even if it doesn’t match the sex on their birth certificate.Plus: The bill could pose an even bigger problem for cisgender students, he says, since it may subject them to verify their biological sex through an anatomical exam, genetic or hormone testing.What they're saying: Former Orange County House Representative Amy Mercado told Axios the bill reminded her of transgender daughter's struggle to pass physical education even before she came out."The fight then was that she didn’t want to be part of the team and change out (of her clothes). ... She would rather fail or take the class online than have to subject herself to bullying and safety concerns. What parent wants to hear that, ever?"Amy MercadoCindi Miller, an Apollo Beach resident who just started a league for women golfers in Hillsborough County, knows trans women can be athletes. She is one.In the 30 years she's been playing golf, Miller said her being a trans woman was never an issue whether she played with men or women."It’s more of a boogeyman premise. We’re so scared of what’s in the closet we don’t realize there’s nothing in the closet. When you turn the light on, unless they just refuse to open their eyes, you can clearly see there’s nothing to be scared of."Cindi MillerThis story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Woman tried to hide her involvement in deadly biker gang brawl, sheriff says

    The woman’s charges stem from the fight at Capital City Cycles where one man was killed and three others were injured, the Richland County sheriff said.

  • Maya ruins in Belize offer peek at ancient wealth inequality

    An examination of numerous houses excavated at two sites in southern Belize is providing insight into gaping wealth inequality in ancient Maya cities - a disparity that researchers believe was closely linked to despotic leadership. Archaeologists on Wednesday said they studied remains of 180 homes in the medium-sized city of Uxbenká and 93 homes in the smaller nearby city of Ix Kuku'il, which both flourished during the so-called Classic Maya period from roughly 250 to 900 AD. During this time, the Maya produced soaring pyramids and wondrous works of sculpture and painting, employed hieroglyphic writing and excelled at calendar-making and mathematics.

  • Biden considers executive actions on guns, calls on Congress to pass weapons ban

    U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and may take action on his own to stop mass violence, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the second deadly mass shooting in a week. The Democrat called on the Senate to approve two bills passed by the House of Representatives on March 11 that would broaden background checks on gun buyers. "I don't need to wait another minute - let alone an hour - to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • Biden wants quick action on gun violence, even as he moves slowly

    The president said he’d pursue executive action on day one. It’s day 63. And after two high profile shootings, advocates are wondering when that action will come.

  • 2 trapped drivers become first Australian flood fatalities

    Two men trapped in vehicles hundreds of kilometers (miles) apart have become the first fatalities of record flooding on Australia's east coast. A car got trapped in floodwater northwest of Sydney at dawn Wednesday and emergency services later recovered it with a body inside, officials said. An emergency crew later retrieved the body of David Hornman from an upturned pickup truck in a flooded creek 680 kilometers (420 miles) north near Gold Coast city in Queensland state, police said.

  • Online results favor Vegas shooting memorial at concert site

    Online opinions favored putting a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip massacre at the outdoor concert site where 58 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, a planning panel heard Wednesday. More than 6,000 responses were received during a two-week effort to collect ideas, 1 October Memorial Committee Chairwoman Tennille Pereira said as the results were made public. More than 65% of respondents called it extremely or very important to have the memorial at the 15-acre site owned by MGM Resorts International across Las Vegas Boulevard from its Mandalay Bay resort.

  • Amazon is battling a union push in Alabama. Here's why many companies oppose labor organizers.

    The share of Americans represented by unions has fallen by nearly 50% since 1983, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • After another mass shooting, don’t give me the same old arguments on gun control

    Mass shootings: Yes, I support the 2nd Amendment, but not an unfettered one. Gun laws must protect the public. (Letters to the Editor)

  • NASA plans first flight of Mars helicopter Ingenuity on April 8

    As exciting as the entire Perseverance mission to Mars is, one of the events most looked forward to by us Earthlings must be the first flight of Ingenuity. After conducting numerous checks and double-checks, the Perseverance team has set April 8 as the date on which they hope to attempt the first controlled powered flight on another planet. If all goes well, then in about two weeks Ingenuity will make its first hovering flight about 10 feet above the Martian soil.

  • Australian floods kill two, more evacuations as clean-up begins

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The bodies of two men were found in Australia on Wednesday in cars trapped in floodwaters, the first deaths linked to wild weather in recent days that has submerged houses, swept away livestock and cut off entire towns. More than 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods, and authorities issued new evacuation orders for residents of Sydney's western regions to move to safety. Authorities were trying to contact the family of a Pakistani national whose body was found by emergency services in a car under six metres of water in Sydney's northwest.

  • Parler network founder claims GOP donor, others defamed him

    The developer of the conservative social network Parler is alleging he was defamed and improperly ousted by a prominent Republican Party benefactor, two men who replaced him at the company and a political commentator known for his support for former President Donald Trump. John Matze said in a lawsuit he was fired for trying to tone down extremism on the site. Mercer, through the Heritage Foundation and a family foundation tax attorney, Wernick and Meckler at Parler, and Bongino at his newsletter did not immediately respond Tuesday to telephone and email messages about the lawsuit filed Monday in Nevada state court.

  • Biden's EPA to review manipulation of science under Trump

    Biden administration officials confirmed the review is specifically focused on policies and actions taken during Trump's presidency.

  • Prince Harry hired by San Francisco-based mental health coaching start-up

    In the wake of his headline-making interview with wife Meghan Markle, this week Prince Harry has announced his first real job in the corporate world after giving up his position as a senior member of the royal family. According to Newsweek, the Duke of Sussex has signed on to become chief impact officer at BetterUp, a mental health startup used by corporate giants including Hilton, Facebook, and oil firm Chevron to improve the emotional wellbeing of their staff. Last month, the Silicon Valley company was valued by Reuters to be worth a whopping $1.73 B.