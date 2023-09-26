Ruling upholds sanction for prosecutorial misconduct in Gloucester County

WOODBURY – A Gloucester County assistant prosecutor “compromised” the integrity of the criminal justice system by withholding important information from a defense attorney, a state appeals court has ruled.

The assistant prosecutor, Sarah Spanarkel, did not properly disclose to the defense that the alleged victim in an assault case was refusing to testify against her accused attacker, the ruling says.

The victim’s position – communicated in a letter from the woman's lawyer to Spanarkel - substantially weakened the case against the woman’s former husband, a Washington Township man identified only as D.A.B.

But the assistant prosecutor “withheld both the contents of that letter and its very existence from defendant during a critical stage of the criminal justice process, plea negotiations,” said the Sept. 19 decision.

It said Spanarkel’s actions “could reasonably support an inference that the state made a strategic decision” to offer a reduced plea offer to D.A.B. before his attorney knew about the letter.

"Even worse," the ruling continues, Spanarkel answered "misleadingly" when defense attorney Robert Perry asked in a text exchange about "any statements and/or communication" with the victim.

What was prosecutor's punishment for court rules violation?

The decision said a trial judge acted properly in dismissing an indictment for aggravated assault against D.A.B.

Superior Court Judge Christine Allen Jackson dismissed the charge with prejudice, meaning it could not be refiled, after determining Spanarkel's misconduct was “purposeful.”

The appeals court said that was an appropriate sanction for a prosecution that sought an “unfair advantage.”

Both the lower court and appellate decisions said Spanarkel had violated court rules for discovery, or the sharing of information between parties in a court case.

They also noted violations of the so-called Brady doctrine, which requires prosecutors to disclose material, exculpatory information to defendants in criminal cases.

"The record amply supports the (trial) court's determination that the state misled defense counsel about the victim's willingness to testify,” the appellate ruling said.

Perry, a Mount Holly attorney, said he was “very pleased” with the outcome.

The appellate decision “reaffirmed the principle that prosecutorial misconduct must have meaningful consequences,” he said.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office did not comment.

Ruling says assistant prosecutor was misleading

The case arose from an incident in July 2021 when the woman, A.B., went to Washington Township’s police department to say her then-husband had pinned her on a bed, choked her, banged her head on a door and thrown her to the ground.

A photograph showed minor injuries to the woman’s neck, but she was the only witness to the alleged event.

The decision said Spanarkel gave misleading responses when Perry, in an email exchange during plea negotiations in October 2022, asked twice about any additional communications between the assistant prosecutor and the victim.

"No we do not have any new discovery to provide," Spanarkel said in answering the first question.

"We have not had any further communications since the last time we discussed this case at arraignment," she responded to a second question.

But Perry then emailed, "I’m confused . . . My understanding is that she (A.B.) retained (a lawyer) and that he has sent you correspondence. Is that accurate?"

Spanarkel responded with a phone call, saying she had received a letter from A.B.'s attorney.

She also said the letter noted the victim's intention "to assert her Fifth Amendment privilege (against self-incrimination) if she were called to testify."

According to the ruling, Spanarkel claimed she did not believe the letter “was exculpatory or Brady material, therefore it did not need to be turned over to (Perry).”

But the appeals court disagreed, saying A.B.'s refusal to testify would leave the state with "virtually no evidence" at trial.

And if the woman did testify, the ruling added, "the defense would surely have wanted to use her letter to impeach her credibility."

The defense strategy “both at trial and during pretrial plea negotiations, would undoubtedly be materially altered by (A.B.’s) unwillingness to testify," it said.

The ruling also noted D.A.B., as an indicted defendant, had a right to "automatic and broad discovery of the evidence the state has gathered in support of its charges."

In its appeal, the Prosecutor's Office asserted the indictment’s dismissal was not warranted.

It argued “the proper remedy would have been for the trial court to review the letter…to determine if it was discoverable,” the ruling said.

But the appeals court found Spanarkel's “deliberate conduct was sufficiently extreme to justify dismissal of the indictment.”

