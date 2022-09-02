Ruling: Wayne County Circuit judges can stay on ballot

A Court of Claims judge declined to kick five judicial candidates off the November ballot and said in his ruling Friday that the man who brought the lawsuit “sat on his hands for months.”

Robert Davis filed the lawsuit in mid-August seeking to have Wayne County Circuit Court judges Patricia Fresard, Sheila Gibson, Kelly Ramsey and Mark Slavens removed from the ballot, as well as non-incumbent judicial candidate LaKena Crespo.

Davis, who has a long history of filing lawsuits, argued that election forms submitted by the candidates failed to comply with requirements and sued Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The form at issue says to list "No Party Affiliation" if running without party affiliation. Davis' lawsuit said the words must be included on the affidavit of identity form and it was left blank by some of the candidates. One candidate wrote “N/A.”

Judge Brock Swartzle said in his 11-page order released Friday that Fresard, Gibson and Ramsey filed “defective” forms because they left blank the statement of party affiliation and said Benson shouldn’t have certified the candidates for the election.

But Swartzle took issue with the timing of the lawsuit.

Little time left to revise ballots

The candidates for the nonpartisan office submitted their forms in late 2021 or early 2022, and Davis waited to seek relief until mid-August − about four months after the last form was submitted, his order said.

“Davis offers no explanation for his delay,” the order said.

It went on to say that “allowing the matter to proceed despite Davis’ dilatory conduct would result in undue prejudice to defendant and staff, who would have to expend significant additional time and resources overseeing the revision of new ballots in one of Michigan’s most populous counties.”

The secretary of state has until Sept. 9 to inform counties which candidates will appear on ballots, the order said.

“A ruling in Davis’ favor would require the secretary of state’s office to alter its election planning at the eleventh hour or, frankly, given the realities of how long any reasonable appellate review would take, at the thirteenth hour,” it said.

'This matter is far from over'

Davis contends he did not wait too long to file the lawsuit and told the Free Press he has appealed the ruling.

"This matter is far from over,” he said Friday afternoon.

Davis' lawsuit also accused judicial candidates, including Slavens, of failing to file two copies of their affidavit of identity forms and argued the copies are required. A later court filing, though, said Slavens submitted two copies.

In Friday's order, Swartzle ruled Crespo complied with election law when she wrote “N/A.” The statute doesn't mandate specific language, he said.

“I’m glad the judge reached the correct result,” Crespo’s attorney, Christopher Trebilcock, told the Free Press.

The Wayne County judges up for reelection could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Benson's office declined to comment.

A lawsuit Davis filed against some of the judicial candidates in Wayne County Circuit Court is pending.

The election is Nov. 8.

Contact Elisha Anderson: eanderson@freepress.com or 313-222-5144

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ruling: Wayne County Circuit judges can stay on ballot