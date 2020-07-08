How rum makers are improving the drink's image

Rum distiller Mark Watkins is reflecting on his disastrous first attempt at making his own spirits when he was a teenager.

The then 16-year-old had set up a rudimentary distillery at the back of his parents' banana farm in the small town of Walkamin, in north-eastern Queensland, Australia.

His questionable safety standards nearly saw the family's crop go up in flames, and he almost poisoned his school friend.

"He's still alive, but he doesn't talk to me anymore," says Mr Watkins, now 39.

Nevertheless, this stumble out of the starting blocks left him unperturbed. He was on a mission to make top-quality spirits, with the ultimate goal of creating the best rum in the world. Two decades later, he's accomplished his mission.

Rum can be drunk neat, with a mixer, or as the base for numerous cocktails More

Last year, the World Rum Awards named Mr Watkins' Iridium rum "the world's best pot still rum, five years old and under". It put his small business, Mt Uncle Distillery, on the global map.

Although the company is a tiny drop in the global spirits pool, Mt Uncle is one of small but growing number of rum distilleries around the world taking the spirit in a new direction - low volume, premium production.

So, is rum now starting to follow the path set by gin over the past decade, which has seen a huge rise in the number of independent producers as demand has soared?

But first a reminder - what exactly is rum? It is a spirit made from distilling sugarcane juice, sugar cane syrup (concentrated juice), or sugarcane molasses, which is the thick, dark treacle you are left with after granulated sugar has been produced. It can be drunk neat, with water, a mixer or as a cocktail base.

Assessed in its entirety, global rum production - which is dominated by mass market brands produced in huge volumes - has flat-lined in recent years.

Total worldwide sales by volume of standard or value-priced rum grew just 0.6% from 2014 to 2019, according to the latest figures from research group IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Yet at the time time, "high-end rum" bottles costing $28 (£22.50) or above grew by 8.3% over the same period, says the organisation.

Rum is made from sugarcane, here being harvested earlier this year in the Dominican Republic More

"I think, in general, new generations of [rum drinkers] are drinking less, but they're drinking better," says Roberto Serralles, a sixth-generation rum-maker. His family own and run Puerto Rican business Destileria Serralles, which has been making rum since 1865.

"The rum category is heavily weighted at the lower end, so the higher premium end is growing, but with small volume, and that's why it gets lost."

Many rum aficionados, like Mr Watkins, say that rum still has an inferior image, purveyed by cheap brands, and often, their subsequent hangovers.

"Lots of people got smashed on rum when they were 17, and haven't given it another chance," says the Australian. "Lots of people are familiar with cheaper brands, and [for small distilleries] it can be a hard game to crack into, as there are so many big multinational companies involved."

Roberto Serralles's family has been making rum for 155 years More