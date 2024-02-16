Rumble Through the Valley fundraiser planned; full rally eyed for 2025

Feb. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Plans are underway to hold a fundraiser this summer to help finance the proposed Rumble Through the Valley motorcycle rally that would officially begin in 2025.

Organizers, including Stadium Pub & Grille owner Patrick Martella, originally considered putting on a full rally this year after Visit Johnstown announced it would no longer operate Thunder in the Valley as it had for 25 years.

But uncertainty lingered as to whether another entity would step in to take over Thunder.

Now here in February, Martella and other involved parties feel there is not enough time to organize Rumble Through the Valley. Martella said more than a dozen local business owners, event organizers and musicians met earlier this week to discuss future plans.

"We need to form a board," said Martella when announcing the fundraiser on Thursday. "We need to get sponsorships. We need to get the locals more involved, and four months isn't going to cut it. ... We have a whole year now to plan for something that we believe people will want to come back to for years."

The fundraiser is scheduled for June 22 at Lorain Borough Park, which will be the end point of a poker run. There will be live music and food vendors, according to Martella.

Activities will also take place at Stadium Pub & Grille, on Washington Street; and Jim & Jimmie's in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.

Around the same time, Roundhouse Harley- Davidson will host a Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally in Duncansville from June 20 — 22.

The 20th Annual Wheels & Wings is scheduled for June 21 in Ebensburg. Martella hopes the three events this year can feed off each other and bring riders to the region.

Going forward, feelers will be sent out to other local businesses regarding Rumble Through the Valley.

Martella expects other fundraisers to take place, too.

He said the goal is to create a rally that is "an event where it's homegrown and it's locally run."