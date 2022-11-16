RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Today is shaping up negative for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering RumbleON provided consensus estimates of US$1.7b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a considerable 11% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 50% to US$1.46 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.99 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about RumbleON's prospects, administering a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 44% to US$20.40, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on RumbleON, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$26.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 8.5% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 47% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - RumbleON is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of RumbleON.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards RumbleON, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

