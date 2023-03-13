RumbleON's (NASDAQ:RMBL) investors will be pleased with their decent 93% return over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) share price down 10% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In the last three years the share price is up, 93%: better than the market.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

RumbleON became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of RumbleON's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.3% in the twelve months, RumbleON shareholders did even worse, losing 75%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 14% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with RumbleON (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

RumbleON is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

