Rumer Willis pens love letter to baby daughter Lou

Rumer Willis wrote a touching tribute to the daughter she has "dreamed of" her whole life to mark her first Mother's Day since giving birth to her baby girl last month.

Willis, 34, shared sweet photos on Instagram of her holding her daughter, Louetta, as well as intimate pictures from her home birth. The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore included a lengthy caption celebrating the addition of her "most precious girl" to her life.

"I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life," Willis wrote. "You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always. I hope you never stop wanting to sleep next to me or take baths with me.

"I can’t wait to see who you are, although I feel like I have known you my whole life," she continued. "One of the first things i said after you were born was “oh my girl, I missed you” I didn’t even realize I had said it til @buuski told me later but it’s true. I feel like i have always known you and you me. You are the most beautiful creature I have ever met. I still wake up every morning and can’t believe you are mine."

Willis shared her first photo on Instagram of Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on April 25, a week after she gave birth at home.

She reflected on her daughter's birth in her Instagram post on Mother's Day.

"Every moment and contraction and every bit of the pain of birth was worth it and I would do it a thousand times over if it means getting to spend one sec with you," Willis wrote.

Willis also referred to the home birth when she thanked boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for "giving me the gift of this beautiful soul and for catching our girl as she came into the world and for holding such beautiful space for me as I brought her into the world."

Her touching words were celebrated by friends and family.

"The light and love that is shining around you is larger than life," designer Donna Karan commented.

"So so Beautiful," singer Natasha Bedingfield wrote.

"Oh my goodness…! ❤️😭❤️❤️❤️" actor Jenna Dewan wrote.

Thomas also shared a tribute to his girlfriend and baby daughter on Instagram with photos of the family together.

"I feel so lucky and grateful to have you both in my life," he wrote. "You deserve to be honored eternally for what you did and what you continue to do every day as a mom."

"I knew it was a big deal, I knew it was challenging, and I knew it was important, but until I saw it firsthand, I could never fully appreciate what mothers do to bring us into the world," he continued. "I couldn’t even fathom the gauntlet that mothers go through to bring us here. Even now, as someone who will never be a mother, I can’t fully understand, but I appreciate a hell of a lot more having been in the room while our baby was born."

Rumer is one of Bruce Willis' five daughters. The "Die Hard" star shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore and two with wife Emma Heming Willis.

"To my sisters, my best friends, my partners in crime to have you there to share in the moment that I was able to bring my girl in the world is a moment I will never forget," Willis wrote. "You have watched and supported me on the journey and know what it meant to bring another precious girl into our lineage."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com