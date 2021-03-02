Rumford lawyer Seth Carey arrested in Florida, charged with sex crimes

Mar. 2—Rumford attorney Seth Carey was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a slew of sex crimes stemming from a case dating back to 2018.

Maine State Police said they arrested the 46-year-old Carey in Orlando and charged him with attempted gross sexual assault, attempted aggravated sex trafficking, unlawful sexual contact, domestic assault and engaging in prostitution.

Police said their investigation began in March 2018 when a 24-year-old woman reported to Rumford police that she had been sexually assaulted by Carey.

Police had obtained a warrant for Carey's arrest last month. By that time they were working with a variety of local, state and federal agencies on the case.

"Due to the nature of the complaint and the related evidence involved, including the judicial review of warrants and records, this investigation took more than three years to complete," State Police wrote in a press release. "Today's arrest is the culmination of three years of investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit — South and the review by the Hancock County District Attorney's Office. Special thanks to the United States Marshal Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force and the Florida Caribbean/Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in locating and apprehending Carey while he was traveling out of state.

The arrest comes just over a year after the former Auburn attorney and one-time candidate for district attorney reached agreement with prosecutors on a misdemeanor criminal charge of unauthorized practice of law.

In February 2020, Carey signed off on papers in Androscoggin County Superior Court that promised over the next year he would not engage in new criminal conduct and would comply with the conditions of the three-year suspension of his law license imposed in December 2018 by a Maine judge.

Maine Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren had ordered Carey's suspension, ruling he had committed sexual assault, tampered with a witness and failed to comply with a previous interim suspension order, among other violations.

According to court records, the victim had been living with him in his Rumford home when the assaults occurred. It was reported during court hearings that Carey had tired to pay for her silence about the matter.

Since Carey was admitted to the Maine Bar in 2006, his license to practice law in Maine has been suspended four times for violations of the rules of ethics governing attorney conduct.

On Tuesday, Carey was being held at the Orange County Jail in Florida. He was expected to be extradited to Maine to answer the charges against him.