Rumford man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl in Carthage

Aug. 18—FARMINGTON — A Rumford man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl multiple times at a camp in Carthage, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Lt. David St. Laurent arrested Cole Gordon, 19, about noon Monday in Rumford on a felony charge of gross sexual assault. A conviction is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

"The multiple incidents reportedly occurred at a camp in Carthage," Nichols wrote in an email, and alleged assaults started in mid-July.

According to Nichols, Gordon and the girl know each other but are not related.

The case remains under investigation.

Gordon posted $500 bail Monday and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center. He is expected to make his first appearance Oct. 5 at a Farmington court.