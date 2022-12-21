Rumford man charged with shooting his younger brother

Dec. 20—RUMFORD — A local man was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with shooting his younger brother at a home on Route 2 early Monday evening, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shay McKenna, 27, was being held at the Oxford County Jail in Paris in the shooting of his 23-year-old brother, Drew McKenna, also of Rumford, according to a news release from Shannon Moss, the department's public information officer.

Shay McKenna is charged with elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and is being held without bail.

Rumford police responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at 6:26 p.m. Monday at a home on Route 2 and found Drew McKenna, who was critically injured and flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Moss said.

Members of the state police Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team interviewed witnesses and investigated the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, detectives arrested Shay McKenna, according to Moss' statement.

State police detectives and Rumford police continue to investigate the shooting, Moss said.

Drew and Shay McKenna were honor roll students at Mountain Valley Middle and High schools, and Drew was a high school varsity football standout.