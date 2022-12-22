Rumford man dies from gunshot wound; brother faces manslaughter charge

Dec. 22—RUMFORD — Drew McKenna, the 23-year-Rumford man shot Monday at a home on Route 2, had died, according to Maine State Police.

McKenna was pronounced dead Tuesday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to a state police news release. An autopsy is expected to be performed.

The charge against McKenna's brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna, also of Rumford, has been upgraded to manslaughter, according to the release.

Shay McKenna appeared in Oxford County Superior Court in Paris on Wednesday. He is being held at the Oxford County Jail in Paris on $200,000 surety bail. State police detectives and the Rumford Police Department continue to investigate the shooting.

No motive for the shooting has been disclosed.

Rumford police responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at the home about 6:30 p.m. Monday and found Drew McKenna critically injured from a gunshot wound.

Drew and Shay McKenna were honor roll students at Mountain Valley Middle and High schools, and Drew was a high school varsity football standout.