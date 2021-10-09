Rumford man killed during confrontation with police in Dixfield

Oct. 9—A Rumford man died during a confrontation with police Friday night in Dixfield.

Matthew A. Marston, 29, was shot by Officer Dustin Broughton of the Mexico Police Department during the confrontation but died after shooting himself, according to the Maine Attorney General's Office.

"The state medical examiner determined his death was due to a separate, self-inflicted gunshot wound," Marc Malon, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, said in an email Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred on Route 2 in Dixfield, but Malon did not provide any additional details about the circumstances of the confrontation and deadly shooting. Broughton is on paid administrative leave and the attorney general's office is investigating the shooting by the officer, as is required under Maine law.