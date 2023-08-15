‘Rumored underground tunnel’ in this Michigan home for sale leads to something special

Let’s face it: There are just some homes that stand out above the rest when it comes to cool features and vibes, yet they still maintain a classic appeal and chic design.

This particular house on the real estate market in Saugatuck, Michigan, takes the entire cake … and then some.

Built in 1875, this four-bedroom, 4.5-plus-bathroom — which is listed for $8.75 million — comes alive with privacy while still being close to society.

“Welcome to the Good Life! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of Saugatuck’s most prestigious and historic properties, referred to as ‘Riverside,’” the listing on Michigan Homes describes.

“With nearly 400 feet of prime water frontage, and 2.7 acres of highly sought after Saugatuck land, this is truly the finest remaining property on the water. 180-degree views both up and down river, as well as the beauty of your protected view across river of the Oxbow property, the location is ideal and just a short distance to downtown Saugatuck where you’ll enjoy shops, restaurants, and entertainment that has drawn visitors to the area for decades.”

A Michigan home for sale for $8.75 million with an underground tunnel leading to a surprise space.

What’s been starting chatter about the property isn’t just those magnificent river views. People are loving the original carriage house, which has two ways to get inside: a door right near a ladder on the edge of the water or a long corridor from the primary house that connects underground, the floorplan in the listing shows.

“One of the most unique features, however, is the rumored underground tunnel which leads to more exciting views you will not see in any other property in the area, and features a full studio, complete with a second kitchen, spa-like bathroom with a sauna, and a lakeside deck overlooking the rarely seen boathouse,” the listing says.

And that bank vault — wow.

The listing is held by Kersh Ruhl with Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

Saugatuck is about 45 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

The boathouse.

A tunnel leads to this room with a large vault.

Mansion listed for $65M is a ‘modern masterpiece’ in California. See the ‘perfection’