Rumors About Gregg Smart’s Murder Spread at the Local High School

Chancellor Thomas L. Keon of Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has stirred outrage online for using a mock Asian accent during the school’s commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. The incident took place during the school’s first of two commencement ceremonies that Saturday. A clip of the moment was captured and posted online by Twitter user @RichLeePhD, where it has been viewed over 146,000 times.