Rumors of planned school shooting on social media leads to harassment warrant

Oct. 11—Rumors on a social media site took on a life of its own and led to a police investigation into the person responsible for creating the online post that further spread angst among high school students.

Tyler Lynn Loden, 19, 122 Broken Arrow Dr., Lake Tansi, was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor harassment and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charge.

On Oct. 1, Crossville Police Det. Jon Tollett responded to Cumberland County High School on a harassment report centering around a student being accused of making threats of violence at the school.

During the resulting investigation and interviews with several students, it was determined that a Snapchat group titled, "How to kill a school shooter," was created and directed toward a student.

Problem was, the student did not make the statements he was accused of making, and a police investigation labeled them unfounded. The rumors were circulating and were believed by some students.

Tollett interviewed the person who created the internet group who at first denied making the statement online, "we need to take him out." When told by the detective that police not only knew he created the group, posted the statements and when this was done online, the suspect admitted to posting the rumors and the other comments online.

A warrant was issued, and Loden was taken into custody to be booked, processed and released under bond.

The student who was the target of the social media site told Tollett the Snapchat group's postings "bothered him." It also caused concern for his family and school administrators.

