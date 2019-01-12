Rumors are swirling about Apple's AirPower wireless charging again

Twitter More

The Abominable Snowman of Apple products — AirPower — is resurfacing. But we'll believe that the technological monster myth is real when we see it.

The Hong Kong website ChargerLAB reported, via a "credible source," that AirPower wireless charging mats are already in production. Separately, an app developer mentioned he had heard that Apple overcame its ongoing production problems with AirPower. Taken together, these developments suggest the long-gestating tech might finally become a reality.

Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cablespic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019 Read more...

