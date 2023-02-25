Russians fear that the Ukrainian Armed Forces want to seize an arsenal in the village of Kolbasna

After the failure of Russia's plans to create a land corridor across southern Ukraine to link up with Transnistria, Russian military contingent stationed there is effectively isolated.

At the same time, there is a large arsenal in the village of Cobasna, where a huge number of weapons and ammunition were taken from East Germany and Czechoslovakia after the Soviet withdrawal.

Since it could be useful to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russians believe that Kyiv could send troops to Transnistria to seize these warehouses and deal with Russian occupation forces, returning the region to Chisinau's control.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would be prepared to assist Moldova in reclaiming the breakaway province – if Chisinau makes a corresponding request – Ukrainian officials deny there are any plans to invade or otherwise attack Transnistria.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine