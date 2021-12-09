Rumors of violent threat at Ames High School are unfounded, police say

Rumors of a violent threat at Ames High School on Thursday morning were unfounded, according to school officials and law enforcement.

"We have actively worked with Ames Police on these rumors who have found them to be unsubstantiated," school officials wrote in an email to families at 11:47 a.m. Thursday.

Ames police officers were at the high school investigating Thursday, and were leaving campus by noon, department spokesperson Cmdr. Jason Tuttle told the Ames Tribune.

Tuttle said police "worked with school officials to determine this was a rumor."

After rumors spread of a violent threat at Ames High School, several students left early on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Police and school officials later determined the rumors were unfounded.

The update came after an 11:25 a.m. email to Ames High School families Thursday, which said the school was investigating "rumors about a threat of violence at Ames High today."

"We will continue to work with Ames Police to investigate these rumors and take active steps to ensure student safety," the earlier email said.

On social media Thursday morning, Ames parents said there were rumors that a student at the high school had a gun. Several Ames High students reportedly left school Thursday morning upon hearing the rumors.

Ames High students leave the school after rumors of a violent threat proved to be unfounded Thursday.

Ames High students were not officially released from school earlier than their normal dismissal time, according to the school district.

The rumors follow other reports of alleged threats or firearms being found at central Iowa schools.

The Des Moines Police Department last Friday was investigating the source of a rumored threat of a weapon being brought to Roosevelt High School. No weapons were discovered on campus that day and the student accused of making the threat was not at school, according to Phil Roeder, a spokesperson for Des Moines Public Schools.

Related: Des Moines police investigating rumored threat of weapon at Roosevelt High School

Two days before, on Dec. 1, a student was found with a 9mm handgun at Southeast Polk High School, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department. The 18-year-old student was charged with carrying weapons on school grounds.

Story continues

And on Nov. 23, a school resource officer at Waukee Timberline School, which houses eighth- and ninth-graders, found a handgun in a student's backpack. Waukee police said no threats were made against anyone by the student, who was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

After rumors spread of a violent threat at Ames High School, several students left early on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Police and school officials later determined the rumors were unfounded.

Ames Tribune education reporter Phillip Sitter contributed to this story.

Isabella Rosario is a public safety reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at irosario@gannett.com or on Twitter at @irosarioc.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Rumors of violent threat at Ames High School unfounded, police say