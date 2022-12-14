Rumours swirl around bodycam footage from night of Idaho murders despite Moscow police confirming no link

Rumours continue to swirl around body-camera footage recorded on the night four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered - despite police confirming days ago that the video was unrelated to the killings.

Last week, Moscow Police shut down speculation around the footage that showed an officer speaking to individuals less than a mile away from the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death on 13 November.

The department told The Independent at the time that the incident on the footage - described as an “alcohol offense” was in no way connected to the murders. Police also said that a white car in the background was not the vehicle investigators are seeking information about — a conspiracy then proliferating on Reddit channels that have amassed more than 134,000 members.

“Investigators working on the current homicide case are aware of the footage, they have reviewed it and all the details associated with it and have determined it is not related,” Moscow Police said.

Despite the official statement, internet sleuths and some media outlets have continued to push theories about a possible connection.

The footage of the unrelated alcohol offence gained renewed interest after it was released in full this week (Moscow PD)

The footage gained renewed interest after it was released in full this week, with sleuths drawing particular attention to a group of people walking in the background at 3.12am. The murders are believed to have taken place between 3am and 4am.

For weeks, Moscow Police have pleaded with the public to stop spreading speculation and instead focus attention on official news releases. On Monday, as the case entered its fifth week, authorities accused those spreading speculation of creating a “huge distraction”.

Amid growing criticism from the victims’ families and the public that not enough information is being shared about the case, Moscow Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the investigation and only releasing details that do not hinder the probe.

Pressed on the specifics of the investigation by NewsNation on Monday, Moscow Police spokesperson Robbie Johnson said that while the department understands the public interest in the case, the priority was to ultimately obtain justice for the families.

“Rest assured, we are interviewing anyone, in any way, that could know what happened that night,” Ms Johnson said.

“We understand these questions ... how hard it is for the families not to have [answers.] But again ... we have to make sure we are using the information for the integrity of the case to make an arrest and ultimately go to trial and get justice.”

On Monday, retired homicide detective and podcaster Chris McDonough also told NewsNation that he found a single black glove outside the house on King Road on 28 November and that, after pointing it out to law enforcement, it appeared that police were not aware of it before then.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, took this photo together hours before they died (Instagram/Kaylee Goncalves)

The alleged development fueled further debate in online forums discussing the case, despite Mr McDonough clarifying that he doesnt know if the glove is related. The Independent has reached out to the Moscow Police Department for comment about the glove.

On the one-month anniversary of the slayings on Tuesday, Police Captain Roger Lanier also warned of the detrimental effects that unfounded rumours had on those close to the slain students and to the investigation.

Mr Lanier said that the victims’ families, friends, and fellow University of Idaho students had become the target of death threats made by internet sleuths.

“Just look at social media and the rumours that fly out there,” Mr Lanier said.

“A small [piece] of information that has speculation added to it just takes its own life on the internet and starts rumours.”

He continued: “The unfortunate part of it is the effect that it’s had on the victim’s families, on the college students and friends of the victims, some of whom have had death threats and constant harassment by various media outlets ... In many ways, it just revictimizes folks who have experienced trauma.”

Mr Lanier went on to say that due to the rampant speculation, an FBI tip line for leads on a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the murders was receiving calls “more geared toward the rumours” than the actuals facts.

The police captain said that the FBI is thoroughly investigating each and every single tip.

A month on from the horrific crime that rocked Moscow, no suspects have been identified and no murder weapon has been found.