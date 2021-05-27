He’s been on the run for 21 years as a sex offender. Deputies finally found him

Devoun Cetoute, Asta Hemenway
·1 min read

David Swenson has been hiding from the law for more than 20 years. From California to Florida, he spent more than two decades without registering as a sex offender.

On Wednesday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested Swenson, 53, and charged him with failing to register as a sex offender.

Detectives found Swenson had active warrants in California when he failed to register in 2000, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation opened Tuesday revealed that Swenson was living in Spring Hill, Florida, under the name Kevin Crowley. Using the name, detectives say he got a fishing license. Two vehicles, a camper and a boat were registered to Kathleen Crowley. It is unknown whether Kathleen is Swenson’s wife.

Hernando sheriff’s records indicate deputies went to residence in 2009 for a service call. At the time, Swenson hid in the attic before he told deputies his name was Kevin Crowley. Deputies gave Swenson a notice to appear in court with the Crowley name, but the case was dropped.

Detectives found he never registered for an ID or driver’s license under either name and did not register as a sex offender in Florida, the Facebook post read.

After confirming that Swenson lived with Kathleen, she told them he wasn’t home and he was riding a bicycle in the neighborhood. Law enforcement then arrested him on a bike trail by Anderson Snow Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, Swenson told detectives he did not register in Florida and said he intended to “end his time on the run.” He told them he had fled California and lived in Spring Hill for 21 years.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Man Allegedly Kidnapped Online Date And Held Her Captive For Three Weeks

    A convicted murderer abducted a Michigan mother on their second date and held her hostage for nearly a month, authorities say. Kaila McCleary, 24, needed 17 stitches and had bruises across her body after allegedly being kidnapped and held against her will by Trevor Double at his home in Bangor Township. Double, 45, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, as well as burglary, county jail records show. McCleary and Double met on the dating app MeetMe, according to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s incident report obtained by Oxygen.com. The pair, who were communicating for approximately three weeks, had gone on a single date in-person date, McCleary said. "I haven’t been home for over a month," Kaila McCleary told WWMT. “This whole thing has been horrific..."I didn’t know what his intention was.” In April, McCleary said, Double came to her home unannounced and invited her for breakfast. Instead, McCleary claims she was forcibly confined at Double’s home in Bangor Township for several weeks where she was repeatedly abused. In one terrifying incident, he threatened to "bury" a hatchet in McCleary's neck after he accused her of cheating on him and "talking to other guys." “He told her if she kept lying to him, he would bury the hatchet in her neck,” the incident report stated. "I was lying on the edge of the bed with my feet up trying to block my face and he was whacking me in the legs,” McCleary told WWMT. McCleary also accused Double of pummeling her with his fists, attacking her with a knife, and beating her with cell phones while trapped at his home. “At one point, he dragged me by my hair and beat me with an iron,” McCleary added. Double threatened to murder her on several occasions — and warned he'd harm her 8-year-old son if she ever approached police, according to the incident report. "When I told him I wanted to leave, he would beat on me more," McCleary said. "I remember a few times, standing there when he was asleep, and just questioning, like, 'Should I go outside and try to get away? What should I do?'" At one point, McCleary attempted escaping Double by leaping from a moving vehicle. On May 7, McClearly said Double took her to a hospital in Paw Paw to have her injuries treated. She said she begged hospital staff to help her. "I told the doctor, 'Please don’t let me leave with him,” McCleary said. “He’s going to kill me." Investigators later executed a search warrant at Double’s Bangor Township home. Bloody gauze, a box of wound dressing, and a broken cell phone, which detectives suspect was used to assault McCleary, were seized from the home according to a copy of the warrant obtained by Oxygen.com. Law enforcement circulated images of Double at area hotels, as well as homeless camps. He was taken into custody after he was spotted by a hotel employee in Kalamazoo. County authorities said McCleary was lucky to have survived the ordeal. “Over and over you see the national stories about incidents like this ending with someone losing their life,” Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott told Oxygen.com. “You see the stories over and over about meeting individuals on dating sites going bad. Here is another one to add to that list. I truly wish the victim was never put in the situation she was in nor had to endure the abuse she did. I’m confident justice will take place as it should and I pray for her and her family to recover from this.” Double has an extensive criminal record. He has open cases in several surrounding counties, according to online jail records. He was out on bond at the time of the alleged abduction. In 2004, Double was convicted of manslaughter in Kalamazoo County, according to court records. Double is scheduled to appear in district court in South Haven, Michigan on June 2. He’s being held on an $800,000 bail, according to online jail records. It’s unclear if he’s retained legal representation.

  • Woman Says She Believed She Had The ‘Perfect Marriage,’ The ‘Perfect Husband’ Until U.S. Marshals Showed Up

    Brittanie says she believed she had the “perfect marriage with the perfect husband” and father of her two children. But, she says that all changed on January 17, 2019 when the U.S. Marshals showed up at her house. “They start banging on the back door, and they say, ‘This is the police, open up,’ and he looks at me and says, ‘What are we supposed to do?’” Brittanie says. “They pulled me outside, held me at gunpoint, and he took off the opposite direction.” Brittanie says the authorities told her that her husband of 10 years, Lorenzo, was being charged with four counts of child rape. Hear what happened next in the video above. On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Perfect Husband’s Secret Life Exposed'," Brittanie says she was contacted by a 19-year-old girl who claimed to be Lorenzo's girlfriend. Find out what she says she learned from the teen. Plus, hear what Brittanie says Lorenzo, who took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years for his crimes against a teenage girl, wrote to her from behind bars. Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • At least 7 people who allegedly witnessed workplace misconduct of Bill Gates' money manager were paid settlements, NYT reports

    Michael Larson, who has worked as Gates' money manager for nearly three decades, made sexual and racist comments to employees, The Times reported.

  • Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Tells Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland She Wasn't Honest About Mental Health

    Destiny’s Child's star Michelle Williams posted audio from her candid chat with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, during which she admitted she should have been more "truthful" about her mental health.

  • Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

    Following San Jose mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asks: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

  • Timberwolves minority owner sues over Alex Rodriguez sale, claims nothing stopping new owners from moving team

    Would A-Rod do that to Minnesota?

  • Coronavirus latest news: GPs cannot meet demand of 'tsunami' of patients flooding surgeries after holding back during lockdown

    France toughens rules for Britons arriving 'from Monday' Downing Street not ruling out local lockdowns to tackle Indian variant EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab leak theory gains traction Checking facts vs Cummings’s claims reveals major flaws in his evidence GPs cannot cope with a 'tsunami' of patients returning to surgeries after staying away during the multiple Covid lockdowns. An analysis of NHS data in England by the BBC found that between 2019-20 and 2020-21 the total number of appointments dropped by 10 percent, face-to-face consultation dropped from 70 percent to 54 percent and the number of patients referred by GPs for urgent cancer check-ups dropped by 15 percent, putting lives at risk. Now, rising numbers are looking for medical help, with more than 28million appointments booked in March - one of the highest on record - which risks crippling the system. Doncaster-based GP Dr Dean Eggitt told the corporation: "We have almost a tsunami of patients coming to us - it feels like the river has flooded the banks. "It just keeps coming and coming and coming in this one massive, endless wave of patients who all are ill and need help and input. They're sick, they're complex and we've got very few places to send them. I wouldn't want to be my patient right now." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Watch Chris Pratt Crack NSFW Joke About Katherine Schwarzenegger's Breasts and Quickly Regret It

    Chris Pratt made a sexually suggestive joke about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger during a recent TV appearance, and then admitted she's not going to appreciate it.

  • Mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

    Yet another mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing to 34 the number of candidates murdered nationwide ahead of the June 6 elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs. The Etellekt consulting firm said the overwhelming majority of the 34 slain candidates were vying for nominations or running for local posts.

  • Photos from Sydney, Australia to Joshua Tree: Spectacular super blood moon fills the early morning sky

    It is the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, and it coincides with a supermoon.

  • George Floyd family attorney’s mission: ‘Make it financially unsustainable for them to keep killing Black people unjustifiably’

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has become the most high-profile go-to lawyer for families who have lost a loved one to police misconduct and brutality.

  • Self-Described 'Amish Stud' Plots With Married Mennonite Lover To Murder HIs Wife

    The Amish live a life free of most of the conveniences of the modern world, like cell phones, television, and cars. They also live a life with very little violent crime, which is why the murder of Barbara Weaver, a devoted Amish woman, quickly made nationwide headlines -- and generated even more after the shocking culprits were unmasked. On June 2, 2009, a call was made to emergency dispatch in Wayne County, Ohio from a woman who said she had found her neighbor, 30-year-old Barbara Weaver, unresponsive at home after Barbara's children contacted her for help. "No. I don't think she's breathing,” the neighbor tells 911 in audio obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Barbara dead and covered in blood from a shotgun wound to the chest. There was no weapon nearby and no gunshot residue on her hands. Whatever had happened, it clearly wasn't suicide. Officials discovered there was no sign of forced entry and that cash had been left out in plain view in several areas of the home, making robbery an unlikely motive. Barbara's husband, Eli Weaver, who owned a hunting and sports equipment store next to their house, was nowhere to be found. They were able to track him down, though, when they discovered Eli was on a fishing trip with a few friends, one of whom wasn't Amish and had a cell phone. Investigators were thus able to contact Eli and have him come in for questioning right away. A distraught Eli told police he had nothing to do with the murder, and said he had last seen his wife at 3 a.m. right before he left for his fishing trip. His friends on the trip confirmed his alibi. However, even with an airtight alibi, Eli remained a suspect after investigators talked with Barbara's sister. She told them Eli and Barbara, who wed very young and shared five children, had a rocky marriage thanks to Eli's history of cheating. "According to Barbara’s sister, Eli’s infidelity had been a huge problem throughout their entire marriage. In fact, it started back during Eli’s Rumspringa, back when they first started dating. Eli was much wilder than Barbara, always partying, seeing people outside of the Amish faith," Kristin Farley, a former reporter with WATE, told producers. In fact, Eli had cheated on Barbara twice with women who weren't Amish and temporarily left the marriage, getting shunned from the Amish community and having to ask the elders to let him back in, the sister explained to investigators. Shortly before she was killed, Barbara had even been suspicious Eli was cheating on her again. He just wanted to dabble in things that were forbidden. He seemed to have a real attraction to things that were forbidden," the Weavers' neighbor Mary Eicher told producers. As a devoted Amish woman, Barbara didn't consider divorce an option, but she was deeply hurt by the infidelity, those who knew her said. She was also frightened by it. "She told a friend she wasn't afraid of Eli, but she was afraid of Eli’s girlfriends and that somebody would be so jealous and wanting Eli so much they would harm Barbara," Rebecca Morris, author of "A Killing In Amish Country," told producers. When questioned again by police, Eli insisted his cheating days were behind him. But while talking to members of the community, they learned there was a possible new woman in his life. “In the days after Barbara's murder the police got a lot of tips indicating Eli was spending a lot of time with someone referred to as 'the taxi lady,'" Farley told producers. The so-called "taxi lady" was Barbara Raber, a married mother of three who had grown up in the Amish community but had since left it with her husband to join the Mennonite faith, which is considerably less conservative than the Amish one. Mennonites can own cars and cell phones, for example. Raber was known to work as a driver for the Amish, specifically spending a lot of time with Eli. Raber admitted to police she had an affair with Eli, but insisted it had ended six months earlier and she had been home with her husband at the time of the murder. Then, new incriminating information was uncovered. Dandi Heasley contacted police to tell them she had briefly had a relationship with Eli awhile back. They had met on a dating site, where Eli described himself as "Amish stud." He contacted her on a cell phone, which piqued authorities' interest, as the secret phone could reveal much-needed information. But what also raised red flags for investigators was what Heasley had to say about Eli's attitude toward his wife. According to her, he was deeply unhappy in the marriage and made several comments alluding to wanting to know how to kill someone and getting rid of his wife permanently. Other women soon reached out, revealing they, too, had had affairs with Eli and he had made strange comments to them about having his wife killed. To find the secret cell phone, Heasley made a new dating profile to reach out to Eli and ask him to call her. Eli obliged, meaning investigators now had his phone number -- which they were astonished to learn was registered in Raber's name. After getting a subpoena for the phone records, detectives discovered tons of messages between the two that made it clear they were still together. The messages also made it clear they wanted to get rid of Barbara badly. Eli and Raber texted often about potential ways to kill Barbara, including a poisoned cupcake, carbon monoxide, and a home explosion, with Eli even dismissing the possibility of his five children dying as collateral damage, insisting it was fine because "they would go straight to heaven," according to copies of the text messages obtained by "Killer Couples." The night of the murder, Eli texted Barbara directions on where to park outside, told her the door was unlocked, and encouraged her when she expressed fear and possible regret. On June 10, the pair was arrested. Authorities combed through Rabe's computer, and over 800 searches on how to poison somebody were uncovered. “You cant play that off as a joke. That's determination," Det. Doyle Burke with the Dayton Police Department told producers. Barbara Raber and Eli Weaver While Eli refused to talk, Raber admitted she had fallen in love with Eli, who convinced her the only way they could be together was if she killed his wife. She said she crept into Eli and Barbara's home with her husband's shotgun and shot Barbara -- although she insisted she was just trying to scare her and the gun went off accidentally. Eli, meanwhile, eventually agreed to take a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Raber. He pleased guilty to complicity to commit murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2024 when he is 44 years old. Raber went to trial, where she was found guilty of aggravated murder and sentenced to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole in 2032. For more on this case and others like it, watch "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • Trump wanted a quick tax break. His appointees are now stuck with big bills.

    They've been ordered to immediately repay months of payroll taxes that had been deferred under a bid by Trump to boost the economy ahead of last year’s elections.

  • Operation Thou Shalt Not Steal: Theft ring stole more than $760K in church donations, authorities say

    Authorities say a theft ring operated by Florida-based Romanian nationals stole over $760K from churches in Florida and across the United States.

  • Naked woman tells cops boyfriend assaulted her, CA police say. It led to a shooting

    Police said a naked woman flagged them down and told them she had been assaulted.

  • 'A special kind of baby boom': Tasmanian devils born in mainland Australia for first time in 3,000 years

    Seven Tasmanian devils have been born in mainland Australia, according to a wildlife conservation group.

  • Nude streaker invades rain-soaked Nationals Park ... with a plan

    We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.

  • Walmart dropped its Memorial Day sales early — save up to 80 percent!

    Sony, Samsung, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, iRobot, The Pioneer Woman — score incredible deals on all your favorite brands.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • The Senate unanimously passed a bill to declassify intel on the origins of COVID-19, including the Wuhan lab

    President Joe Biden also gave US intel 90 days to produce a report on the matter, days after reports that Wuhan lab workers fell ill in the fall of 2019.