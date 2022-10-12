Run away with a fitness tracker by Garmin, Fitbit, or Apple during Amazon Prime Early Access
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon Prime's Early Access sale includes hundreds of early Black Friday deals, including up to 45% off fitness trackers.
The October Prime Day deals event features exclusive discounts across all categories for Prime members—sign up today.
Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.
With everyone racing to grab the best deals during Amazon's October Prime Day, we wouldn't be shocked if you find yourself in the market for a new fitness tracker. Don't feel bad about treating yourself either, because some of our favorite fitness trackers are on deep discount during Amazon's Early Access sale.
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
In order to take advantage of the great deals Amazon has to offer during their Prime Early Access sale you'll need to be a member. Never fear, you can sign up for Amazon Prime here!
►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day
►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more
The 5 best fitness tracker deals
Even more deals on fitness trackers
What to look for in a fitness tracker
Because you'll be using it regularly, comfort and ease of use are two of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a fitness tracker. Getting a great deal on a brand name product is a win-win, but there are two important factors that matter regardless of your budget: battery life and accurate data. Some fitness trackers offer other bells and whistles like sleep data, stress tracking, and heart rate monitoring, which might not matter unless you're a serious athlete tracking different types of workouts. To find out more about our favorite fitness trackers and make your purchase before these deals end, check out our list of best fitness trackers. (Hint: Our number one pick is on sale now.)
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop early Black Friday deals on tech, home, fashion and more
Competing Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on home, tech, fashion and more
The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on Apple, Ninja and Vizio
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: 40+ early Black Friday deals on LG, Apple and HP
Lowe's Amazon Prime Day sales: Shop deals on tools, appliances and patio furniture
Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on TVs, phones and laptops before Black Friday
Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: 25+ early Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Target Amazon Prime Day sales: 50+ deals on Costway, Dyson and Sony
Prime Day mattress sales: Huge discounts at Leesa, Awara and Nectar
Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save big on Casper, Winix and iRobot before Black Friday
Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on speakers, tablets and more ahead of Black Friday
Prime Day laptop deals: The best early Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
Prime Day TV deals: Black Friday markdowns on LG and TCL TVs
Prime Day fashion and luggage deals: Save on sweaters, shoes and more
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best fitness tracker deals, including Garmin, Fitbit, and Apple Watch SE