Do you run on Dunkin'? Here's where newest Louisville location will open this summer
Project: Dunkin' Donuts
Location: 4301 Cane Run Road
Description: A new Dunkin' Donuts, with drive thru, will open on Cane Run Road in Summer 2024, franchisee Amit Patel said.
There are five Dunkin' Donuts in Louisville, including a location on Fourth Street, Newburg Road and in Preston Highway, according to the store's website. Two other locations can also be found in southern Indiana.
What's being replaced: Patel said the space used to be a parking lot for a PNC Bank.
Cost: Approximately $1.8 million.
Size: Patel said 1,800 square feet including the drive-thru.
Developer: Vyom Donuts of Louisville LLC
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Dunkin' Donuts to open new store on Cane Run Road in Louisville