Do you run on Dunkin'? Here's where newest Louisville location will open this summer

This is the future space of a new Dunkin' Donuts located at 4301 Cane Run Rd. Jan. 29, 2024

Project: Dunkin' Donuts

Location: 4301 Cane Run Road

Description: A new Dunkin' Donuts, with drive thru, will open on Cane Run Road in Summer 2024, franchisee Amit Patel said.

There are five Dunkin' Donuts in Louisville, including a location on Fourth Street, Newburg Road and in Preston Highway, according to the store's website. Two other locations can also be found in southern Indiana.

What's being replaced: Patel said the space used to be a parking lot for a PNC Bank.

Cost: Approximately $1.8 million.

Size: Patel said 1,800 square feet including the drive-thru.

Developer: Vyom Donuts of Louisville LLC

