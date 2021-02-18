How to run your generator safely during a power outage caused by winter storms

Melissa Lee, Tri-County Independent

With power outages widespread during this bought of severe winter weather, knowing how to operate a generator safely is paramount.

According to the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, using a generator incorrectly can lead to electrocution, fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by this odorless, tasteless gas include feeling dizzy, sick or weak. Other symptoms can include nausea, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness.

In the event of potential carbon monoxide exposure, “get fresh air right away.” If severe symptoms occur, seek medical treatment immediately.

If you use a generator, read up on your particular generator&#39;s guide or consult organizations like the Red Cross for more information.
If you use a generator, read up on your particular generator's guide or consult organizations like the Red Cross for more information.

Safe use of generator

A portable or back-up generator should only be used in an emergency and not as a main source of power.

Generators should be outdoors, and far away from any structures. They should also be at least 15 feet away from any open windows to prevent exhaust from going inside the structure.

“Running a generator inside any enclosed or partially enclosed structure can lead to dangerous and often fatal levels of carbon monoxide,” states the organization.

Generators should be kept dry. Prior to switching one on, the power to the main structure should be disconnected.

“Otherwise, power from your generator could be sent back into the utility company lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.”

The generator should be grounded to help prevent electrocutions.

If equipment is being powered, it should be plugged directly into the united using heavy-duty extension cords rated for outdoor use.

A generator should never be plugged into a wall outlet to power a home, nor should it be connected to the main electrical panel.

Keeping a good supply of fuel is also important, as is knowing \how much fuel your generator uses at different output levels.

For more information on how to operate a generator safely, visit energy.gov.

Gasoline powered portable generator at home.
Gasoline powered portable generator at home.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Power outage: How to run your generator safely during a winter storm

Recommended Stories

  • Lobbies for tech sue to overturn Maryland digital tax

    A group of tech industry trade associations sued the state of Maryland Thursday over its newly enacted tax on digital ads targeted at state residents.Driving the news: Last week, the Maryland legislature voted to overturn Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of the state's first-in-the-nation digital tax law, which aims to raise money for education initiatives in the state by taxing digital advertising from the biggest companies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Internet Association, NetChoice, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, and TechNet joined in the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Maryland.Their lawsuit asserts that Maryland's tax violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act and also the Constitution's due process clause “by burdening and penalizing purely out-of-state conduct." Critics of Maryland's tax say it is unfair, discriminatory, hurts the economy during a pandemic, and is unconstitutional. Maryland has estimated the law would earn the state about $250 million annually.States have been forging ahead with their own tech policy laws as the federal government stalls, as Axios reported last week. The legislation resembles similar efforts to tax large American tech companies in Europe.Between the lines: Most of the groups backing the suit get extensive tech industry funding and generally fight these battles on behalf of the greater industry. The groups also hope the lawsuit will discourage other states from considering similar measures.What they're saying: "The premise of the law is deeply flawed. ... [T]he Act will raise costs for consumers and make it more difficult for businesses to connect with potential customers," the lawsuit reads. “While the legislation is designed to directly target certain large, mostly out-of-state companies, it will ultimately be bad for Maryland businesses of all sizes," said Linda Moore, president and CEO of TechNet. "Instead of spending scarce resources defending a discriminatory charge, the state should repeal the law and focus on policies that support the many businesses already suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning While Warming Your Home

    Backup generators can help you stay warm, but they come with a deadly risk if you don't use them correctly.

  • Under a Winter Storm Warning? Here Are 8 Things to Do Now to Keep Your Family Safe

    Learn how to prepare for a snowstorm and keep your family safe in freezing temperatures and blizzard-like conditions, including how to heat your home if the power goes out.

  • Texas' underregulated energy grid responsible for millions without heat, electricity

    NBC News' Josh Lederman explains why Texas' privately managed power grid is responsible for leaving millions of residents without power after a once-in-a-century winter storm.

  • Power restored to 2 million homes across Texas

    Nearly 2 million homes across Texas had their power restored on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced.Why it matters: Approximately 325,000 Texans remain without electricity after a winter storm brought single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill to most of Texas this week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid that covers most of the state, said Thursday that the grid almost suffered a catastrophic failure that could have caused uncontrolled blackouts that may have left residents without power for months, the Texas Tribune reports.At least 16 deaths have been linked to the harsh weather, and roughly 13.5 million people are facing water disruptions, including millions under boil-water notices, according to CNN.What's next: Temperatures are expected to rise on Friday, though ice on bridges and overpasses may remain a threat through late Sunday into Monday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Amy Cooper’s Case Has Been Dismissed. Is This Restorative Justice?

    This image made from Monday, May 25, 2020, video provided by Christian Cooper shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper at Central Park in New York. A video of a verbal dispute between Amy Cooper, walking her dog off a leash and Christian Cooper, a black man bird watching in Central Park, is sparking accusations of racism. (Christian Cooper via AP) Nine months after falsely accusing a Black man of threatening her in Central Park — and becoming an unofficial emblem of the racist, harmful ways white women wield victimhood — Amy Cooper has been cleared of misdemeanor charges. Instead of facing charges, she reportedly attended a restorative justice program “designed not just to punish but to educate and promote community healing,” said Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi. Illuzzi also cited Cooper’s lack of criminal background and “the issues at hand” as reasons for dropping charges against her. But many are now wondering if this is truly just. In May, Amy Cooper famously called the police after a bird watcher named Christian Cooper (no relation) asked her to follow park rules and keep her dog on a leash. “There’s a man, African-American, he has a bicycle helmet,” she told the NYPD. “He is recording me and threatening me and my dog… I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble. Please send the cops immediately.” Christian recorded the entire incident on his phone, which quickly went viral and ignited a nationwide conversation about the way the police are weaponized against Black Americans. “I videotaped it because I thought it was important to document things,” he told CNN. “Unfortunately we live in an era with things like Ahmaud Arbery, where Black men are seen as targets. This woman thought she could exploit that to her advantage, and I wasn’t having it.” Afterward the video became national news, Cooper lost her job and (temporarily) her dog. She was charged in July for falsely reporting an incident to police in the third degree, and faced up to a year in prison if convicted. “Our Office will pursue a resolution of this case which holds Ms. Cooper accountable while healing our community, restoring justice, and deterring others from perpetuating this racist practice,” wrote District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. in a statement. Christian, however, declined to participate in the investigation. In a Washington Post op-ed, he wrote that he felt “ambivalent about the prosecution” and believed it more important to focus on the systemic racism and police brutality that led to the encounter in the first place. “Why did Cooper so easily tap into that toxic racial bias in the heat of the moment when she was looking for a leg up in our confrontation?” he asked. “Why is it surprising to no one that the police might come charging to her aid with special vengeance on hearing that an African American was involved?” This week, Christian said that he was more outraged by current issues — specifically, the fight to make Washington, D.C. a state — than Amy’s punishment, or lack thereof. “That gross racial injustice could be fixed by Congress now, today, and that is what people should be focused on, not last year’s events in Central Park,” he wrote on Tuesday. Still, there are mixed feelings about the announcement. Many abolitionists have argued against charging Amy, noting that incarceration isn’t justice — and, as Christian pointed out, the situation is representative of a problem much bigger than Amy, one that requires a solution much bigger than one woman’s arrest. But it’s also important to think about who’s continuously afforded the luxury of restorative justice in America. “As someone who teaches racial bias courses, I am confident in stating that it was ignorant to believe Amy Cooper needed such training,” wrote attorney and broadcast journalist Adrienne J. Lawrence. “Her malicious weaponization of racial bias proves that she’s well-aware of it and knows how it works. She needed punishment, not coddling.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Amy Cooper Made A 2nd Call To Police That DayHow Voter Suppression Still Exists In 2020Proud Boys Leader Arrested For Burning BLM Flag

  • 21 Pastel Nails That Are Surprisingly Cool for 2021

    Here's proof that pastel doesn't have to be predictable.&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Ella Emhoff Walked Proenza Schouler's Fall 2021 Show

    The Vice President's stepdaughter is making her runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

  • The Royal Family Responds to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Baby Announcement

    The royal family just spoke out after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they’re expecting their second...

  • Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Second Child Be Added to the British Line of Succession?

    While we weren’t sure how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family would...

  • For Lana Condor, Playing Lara Jean Covey Has Been the “Ultimate Joy”

    The actress talks her final scenes on the Netflix franchise, exploring Asian identity, and why she thinks Lara Jean and Peter break up in college.

  • A Beginner's Guide to DIY Cleansing Oil

    If you’ve never tried an oil cleanser before, now would be a good time. It’s a gentle way to remove makeup from your skin and it feels especially comforting after a day spent outdoors in the cold (or marinating...

  • Jennifer Lopez Walks Us Through 15 of Her Favorite Beauty Moments

    From her In Living Color days all the way through last year's Super Bowl, J.Lo has given us a vast array of memorable hair and makeup looks. So, we asked our March 2021 cover star to share the stories behind some of her favorites.Originally Appeared on Allure

  • Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Twinned in This $8 Trend From Amazon

    They are in the matching outfits phase of their relationship.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Subtly Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Their Pregnancy Announcement

    We love this. ❤️

  • Beyoncé Shares Intimate Photos From Her Valentine's Day With Jay-Z, Including a Rare Look at Rumi

    Beyoncé hardly ever shares pictures of her children.

  • The Best Irish-Inspired Dinners You’ll Make All Year Long

    You need some food to go with all those drinks!From Delish

  • Movies Everybody Should Watch At Least Once

    The essentials. (Netflix password not included.)From Marie Claire

  • These Irish Songs Are So Good They'll Become Your Paddy's Day Soundtrack

    Get ready to dance a jig.From Country Living

  • 11 Shows to Watch When Outlander's Off the Air

    Because you can only reread the books so many times.From Town & Country