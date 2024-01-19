On-the-Run Homicide Suspect on I-10

KGUN - Tucson Scripps

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is reopening the roadway on Interstate 10 after tracking down a homicide suspect from San Diego Thursday evening. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/dps-works-with-other-agencies-to-track-down-on-the-run-homicide-suspect-on-i-10

Recommended Stories