How to Run for Local Office

When Kathy Tran decided to run for the Virginia state legislature two years ago, the only political experience she could cite was serving as president of the PTA at her children's school. Tran says she didn't have political ambitions--until after the 2016 election.

"The outcomes of the November 2016 election were incredibly concerning, and I couldn't sit on the sidelines," says Tran, who lives in West Springfield, Va., with her husband, Matt, and their four children. Tran's parents had fled Vietnam when she was seven months old, and President Trump's less-welcoming immigration policies worried her. "I needed to stand up for the values--hope, opportunity and freedom--that my parents risked their lives for," she says.

In early 2017, with a one-month-old daughter at home, Tran decided to run for a seat in the House of Delegates. She had time to campaign because she was on maternity leave from her job at an immigration advocacy group. She won the seat in her district in the November 2017 election, and she was elected to a second term on November 5. Photos of Tran appeared in the Washington Post when she brought her baby daughter to the first day of the new legislative session (and discreetly breast-fed her). "Running and serving has been a wild ride unlike any other," says Tran.

Deciding to run

Maybe you've worked on political campaigns, or volunteered for a community organization, or become an advocate for a local issue. Running for office can be an even more rewarding opportunity to spur change and serve your community. State and local offices--which are usually part-time, paid positions--can shape everything from health services and education to criminal justice.

If a stint in politics appeals to you, but you haven't zeroed in on the position that you'd like to run for, start with your city, county or state's election website. It will have information about specific roles, rules for campaigning and requirements for holding office. While you're there, check residency, age and other requirements for any role you're considering.

You'll want to consider who your likely competitors will be and whether you think you could beat an incumbent if he or she were to run for reelection. The incumbent delegate in Kathy Tran's district was retiring, which increased her chances of winning.

Check with your family, friends and others whose opinion you value to see how firm their support for a campaign would be. Although most elected positions at the local and state level are part-time roles, the commitment associated with campaigning and holding office rarely fit into a family's existing schedule or financial plans without compromise.

You may also need to alert your employer--or get permission to run. Many of the positions at both the local and state level, if paid, come with only a modest salary. So unless you can live on your spouse's earnings, you won't be able to quit your day job. In many small towns, paid elected officials typically earn $5,000 to $20,000 a year. State legislators typically earn a salary of about $20,000 to $50,000 a year, although a few states, including California and New York, pay considerably more. As a Virginia delegate, Kathy Tran earns only $17,640 a year. For now, Tran is focusing on her work as a delegate and a mother, but she will likely return to the workforce soon, as the family tries to save for college expenses and other goals.

Making the decision to throw your hat in the ring can take time. Steve McKay spent years volunteering as the leader of a community organization that advocated against the rapid development occurring near his Monrovia, Md., home. People began encouraging him to run for the Frederick County council to ensure that the group had a strong voice that wasn't so developer-friendly. But McKay took about three years to make the decision to announce his campaign. "I had to make sure my wife, Pam, was behind me and that I could manage the time commitment of serving as a councilman with my full-time job," says McKay, who works in national security as a contractor for the federal government. He also needed to ask his employer for permission to run.