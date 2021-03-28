He’s been on the run since a fatal shooting in June in Lexington County. Now he’s jailed.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Feit
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nearly a year after a deadly shooting at a house party, a Lexington County man was charged with murder and other crimes, the sheriff’s department said Sunday.

Keyshaun Alfred Muller was also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The 20-year-old Gaston, S.C., man is accused of shooting Trayon Newhouse after they argued in front of a house on June 25 on Minolta Drive, which is near the intersection of Charleston Highway and U.S. 321.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Newhouse was shot twice in the upper body.

After being tracked down in Richland County on Saturday, Muller was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s department said. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Fugitive Task Force and Columbia police officers found and arrested Muller, according to the release.

Information on how law enforcement located Muller was not made available.

“Muller has been on the run since we obtained arrest warrants on him last summer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release.

The sheriff’s department said Newhouse, 28, was not armed and did not provoke Muller before the shooting, which also injured a child.

The toddler did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the lower body, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on the child’s condition was not available.

Muller is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center and was expected to have a bond hearing Sunday, Koon said.

In April 2019, Muller was arrested on drug and weapons charges but was not prosecuted, Lexington County court records show.

Recommended Stories

  • Loud Hail Falls in Tennessee Amid Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

    Hail fell in the parts of Tennessee early Saturday morning, March 27, as severe thunderstorms brought flashes of lightning and flood potential, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Footage taken by Alma Fojas in Spring Hill shows what she said was nickel- and quarter-sized hail falling on Saturday morning.The NWS said the threat for severe weather and flooding would continue through Saturday evening as “multiple rounds of storms” passed through the region. Credit: Alma Fojas via Storyful

  • Chewy, Walgreens, Lululemon, Micron, BioNTech and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Earnings reports from Chewy, Lululemon, McCormick, Micron, Walgreens, and CarMax. Plus, jobs Friday, manufacturing PMIs, and consumer confidence data.

  • Can the Lakers land Andre Drummond?

    Lakers players are trying to sway Andre Drummond to LA.

  • Death toll from Egypt building collapse climbs to 18

    The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story apartment building in Cairo has climbed to 18, Egyptian state media reported. The building collapsed early Saturday. State newspaper Al-Ahram said that search and rescue workers recovered the bodies over the course of the day.

  • A Facebook Live steam of a prison inmate taking a corrections officer hostage ended when he was shot dead by police

    The inmates streamed the Oklahoma City prison incident on Facebook Live. Clips of the hostage-taking were later shared on social media.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: H&R Block, Intel, Parts ID, Welbilt And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses how to assemble a dividend stock portfolio to retire on. Other featured articles suggest what to buy for a manic market, European stocks cheaper than their U.S. counterparts and the tech stocks returning to dot-com bubble heights. Also, the prospects for a diversifying tax preparer, a small-cap restaurant reopening play, a semiconductor leader with a big plan and more. Cover story "Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul" by Lawrence C. Strauss points out that the notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal. See how to assemble such a portfolio and whether it should include the likes of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). Leslie P. Norton's "What to Buy for a Manic Bull Market" discusses how the idea that the United States and China will dominate geopolitics is rooted in outmoded Cold War thinking and the reality will be far more complicated and, in some ways, more dangerous. See what that could mean for the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). In "H&R Block Wants to Do More Than Your Taxes. Why Its Stock Is a Buy," Carleton English makes the case that tax day comes and tax day goes, but H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) might someday be a stock for all seasons. Find out how the company is expanding into other businesses as it seeks to diversify away from tax day. COVID-19 hammered the restaurant business hard last year, according to "A Small-Cap Stock for the Restaurant Recovery" by Al Root. See why Barron's believes that, with the economy recovering and eateries reopening, shares of restaurant equipment maker Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) currently look like a buy. In Eric J. Savitz's "By One Measure, Tech Stocks Are Back Near Dot-Com Bubble Heights," discover why data from the featured analyst suggests that a corrective process for the most overvalued tech stocks could take a while. And see what that may mean for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) and more. "The Value Stock Rotation Isn't Over—Not by a Long Shot" by Nicholas Jasinski focuses on how the movement away from growth issues continues, as investors play defense in a pricey market. The article offers a look at sectors that Barron's thinks look cheap. Are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) worth a look? See also: Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market? European stocks are cheaper than their U.S. counterparts, making them attractive for investors looking for reasonably priced reopening plays. So says Jack Hough's "European Stocks Look Tempting. No, Really." The article presents five stocks and one exchange-traded fund for investors to consider as the pandemic fades. In "Intel Presents a $20 Billion Bill for a Turnaround. Investors Don't Like It," Max A. Cherney reveals that the chief executive of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has presented a plan to build two new chip factories, create a division to manufacture for other companies and seek partners on its own new chips. The cost for all that is not small. Al Root's "An Insurgent Online Auto-Parts Vendor Has a Disruption Plan: Making Tire Changes Easy" ponders Parts Id Inc (NYSE: ID) trying to use e-commerce to compete with much larger rivals. See how, this past week, the specialty retailer laid out its burgeoning network of tire installers and got its first analyst coverage. Also in this week's Barron's: What to know about the Food and Drug Administration's clampdown Why the stock market isn't worried about higher taxes or deficit spending How the ARK Innovation ETF is different than it was a year ago How to play the stock market's next phase How to counter China's global economic strategy An emerging market fund wins with domestic brands Whether the global economic recovery signals higher demand for oil and steel How the global vaccine rollout means heightened corruption risk Book picks from business and cultural influencers At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo courtesy H&R Block. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Babcock & Wilcox, Designer Brands And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Citigroup, Facebook, GameStop, Intel And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kenyan DJs sacked after blaming woman for being pushed off building

    The DJs apologise to a woman after debating if it was her fault that she was pushed off a building.

  • Louisville coach Jeff Walz said team not allowed outdoor walks under new COVID-19 rules

    "The only time we get to see the sun is when we get to walk across the convention center for a COVID test."

  • Killing of youths sparks protests in northwest Pakistan

    Thousands of protesters broke through a police blockade in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday as they tried to march on the city of Bannu and then on to Islamabad to demand a government probe into the deaths of four young men who they allege were tortured and killed by security forces. Police fired tear gas in an attempt to keep them from entering the city of Bannu, which lies on the way to Islamabad, on Sunday evening. The protesters were carrying the bodies of the four young men, aged between 15 and 20, found in a shallow grave on March 21 in the town of Jani Khel, outside Bannu.

  • NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75

    Baylor cruised through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, looking very much like the defending champions. NaLyssa Smith and the Lady Bears had to work on Saturday. It took a stellar shooting performance by Smith and two big plays by Queen Egbo in the final seconds of overtime to earn a 78-75 win over Michigan in the Sweet 16.

  • How a search party, an unfavorable ruling and a missed 6-foot putt sunk Jordan Spieth on Saturday

    AUSTIN, Texas - For those who don't know anything about golf - and there were many rambling around the grounds at Austin Country Club on Saturday - it would have been hard to tell who won and who lost as Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar stepped off the ...

  • Remembering When A Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

    If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Under Biden, Democrats Are Poised to Raise Taxes on Business and the Rich

    WASHINGTON — Democrats have spent the last several years clamoring to raise taxes on corporations and the rich, seeing that as a necessary antidote to widening economic inequality and a rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s signature tax cuts. Now, under President Joe Biden, they have a shot at ushering in the largest federal tax increase since 1942. It could help pay for a host of spending programs that liberal economists predict would bolster the economy’s performance and repair a tax code that Democrats say encourages wealthy people to hoard assets and big companies to ship jobs and book profits overseas. The question is whether congressional Democrats and the White House can agree on how sharply taxes should rise and who, exactly, should pay the bill. They widely share the goal of reversing many of Trump’s tax cuts from 2017 and of making the wealthy and big businesses pay more. But they do not yet agree on the details — and because Republicans are unlikely to support their efforts, they have no room for error in a closely divided Senate. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times For Biden, the need to find consensus is urgent. The president is set to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to unveil the next phase of his economic agenda: a sprawling collection of programs that would invest in infrastructure, education, carbon-reduction and working mothers and cost $3 trillion to $4 trillion. The package, which follows on the heels of Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic aid bill, is central to the president’s long-term plan to revitalize American workers and industry by funding bridges and roads, universal prekindergarten, emerging industries like advanced batteries, and efforts to invigorate the fight against climate change. Biden plans to finance that spending, at least in part, with tax increases that could raise upward of $2.5 trillion in revenue if his plan hews closely to what he proposed in the 2020 presidential campaign. Aides suggest his proposals might not be entirely paid for, with some one-time spending increases offset by increased federal borrowing. “I think what you’re going to see is the administration is going to put a pay-for on the table for at least some and maybe all of the infrastructure plan,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “If Team Biden makes a proposal, I’m sure we’ll make adjustments, but that’s a good way to start.” Others in his party, including his own transportation secretary, have pushed Biden to explore tax plans he did not campaign on, like taxing consumption, wealth or vehicle miles traveled. (A Transportation Department spokesperson said Saturday that there would be no vehicle-miles-traveled tax in the infrastructure proposal.) Biden has stressed his broad-brush desire to increase the tax burden on wealthy Americans who largely earn their money through inheritance or investment, to fund spending programs meant to help people who earn their money primarily through wages. “I want to change the paradigm,” Biden said Thursday during a news conference. “We start to reward work, not just wealth.” Democratic lawmakers have promised for decades to raise taxes on companies and the wealthy, a desire that kicked into overdrive after Trump signed a tax-cut package that delivered an outsize share of its benefits to corporations and high earners. But they have struggled to muster the votes for large tax increases since President Bill Clinton signed a 1993 law that included a variety of hikes intended to help reduce the budget deficit. Business groups, conservative activists, lobbyists and donors across the ideological spectrum have largely blocked such attempts. President Barack Obama campaigned on ending tax cuts for the rich signed into law by President George W. Bush, but after the 2008 financial crisis, he cut deals with Republicans to extend those cuts before allowing some of them to expire at the end of 2012. Liberal economists say this year could be different, thanks to the unique political and economic circumstances surrounding the recovery from the pandemic recession. With Biden’s signing of a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill, financed entirely by federal borrowing, forecasters now expect the economy to grow this year at its fastest annual clip since the 1980s. Republicans and some economists have begun to warn of overheating growth spurring runaway inflation, which could reduce the salience of warnings that tax increases would cause growth to stall. Public polling shows broad support, even among many Republican voters, for raising taxes on large corporations and high-income individuals. The most conservative Democrats in the Senate, who hold great sway over Biden’s legislative agenda, say they favor trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending, so long as there is a plan to pay for it. That includes Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who told reporters this week that Biden’s infrastructure plan was “going to be enormous” and that its costs needed to be covered. He signaled openness to making changes to the 2017 tax overhaul, adding that the benefits in that legislation were “weighted in one direction to the upper end.” “Where do they think it’s going to come from? How are they going to fix America?” he said, when asked about Republican resistance to tax increases. “I don’t think that’s reasonable.” Democrats widely share a desire to raise the corporate income tax rate after it was cut to 21% in 2017. And they want to raise the top marginal rate for individuals back to 39.6% from 37%. But there are disputes in the rank and file, with some favoring Biden’s plan to set the corporate rate at 28% and others preferring a lower one, like 25%. There are also questions over which high-earning individuals should see a tax increase. Biden has pledged not to raise taxes on people earning less than $400,000. Some of his progressive allies, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have advocated raising taxes on a broader group. Democrats like Manchin have pushed him to consider additional tax plans that do not solely target the rich, like a European-style tax on consumption, though that type of tax could fall more heavily on low-income Americans than wealthy ones. Republicans are unlikely to support any plan to raise taxes, leaving administration officials and leading congressional Democrats to hammer out a plan on their own. But absent Republican support in the Senate, where both parties hold 50 seats and Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties, Democrats would need to secure total consensus within their caucus to pass the legislation and use a fast-track budget process known as reconciliation to bypass the 60-vote threshold for ending a filibuster. Business groups and Republican lawmakers, who supported the 2017 tax cuts, predict that any tax increase will slow economic growth and undermine the competitiveness of U.S. companies. They contend that the economic and wage growth in the run-up to the pandemic prove that Trump’s tax cuts worked, an argument Biden’s advisers reject, citing research from the International Monetary Fund and others. “He wants a massive tax increase, and he wants to allocate the tax responsibility in this country on the basis of class,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “That’s a hell of a way to make tax policy. Sound tax policy is made on the basis of economics.” Republicans who favor some form of an infrastructure bill have struggled to offer alternative ways to fund such an undertaking, which they argue should be significantly smaller than what Biden has floated. Some, however, are noodling on tax changes should a bipartisan plan emerge. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the top Republican on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said this past week that her committee would examine changes to the gas tax or a related tax that also charges a fee to users of electric vehicles as discussions continue about a funding mechanism. Many liberal economists say there are good reasons to raise taxes, starting with using those funds to invest in workers and help build economic opportunity. Spending on physical infrastructure, like roads and water pipes, or on programs like education and child care that are meant to help people earn more money could help curb persistent inequalities in income and wealth. The economists also say that tax increases that are properly set up would provide incentives for multinational companies to keep jobs in the United States and not shift profits to lower-tax foreign countries. “The purpose of the tax system is to both raise enough revenue for what the government wants to do and to make sure that as we’re doing that we are encouraging activities that are in the national interest and discouraging ones that are not,” said Heather Boushey, a member of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers. Key Democrats are trying to bring the party to consensus. The top tax writer in the Senate, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is drafting a series of bills to raise taxes, many of them overlapping with Biden’s campaign proposals. “I’ll be ready to raise what the Democratic caucus decides is required to move forward,” Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said in an interview. Wyden’s plans include big changes to the portions of Trump’s tax cuts that overhauled how the United States taxes multinational companies, including the creation of a minimum tax of sorts on income earned abroad. Wyden and many Democratic economists, including some inside the Biden administration, say that the tax was devised in a way that it ultimately incentivized companies to continue moving profits and activities offshore to avoid U.S. taxes. Republican economists and some tax experts disagree and say the law has allowed U.S. companies to better compete globally. A report from the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation this month showed that multinational companies paid an average U.S. tax rate of less than 8% on their income in 2018, down from 16% in 2017. The report also found that those companies did not slow their practice of booking profits in low-tax havens like Bermuda. Biden, Wyden and Sanders have all drafted plans to raise revenues by amending the 2017 law to force multinational companies to pay more to the United States. One of the most lucrative ways to do that, according to tax scorekeepers, would be to increase the rate of the global minimum tax, forcing those companies to pay higher U.S. tax rates no matter where they locate jobs or profits. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Viola Davis joked that agreeing to portray Michelle Obama in upcoming anthology 'The First Lady' was 'temporary insanity'

    Viola Davis said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she's spoken to Michelle Obama for "several hours" since landing the role.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks