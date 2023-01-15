'They are on the run': Somalia leads fight against al-Shabab

OMAR FARUK
·5 min read

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Enough was enough. For 13 years, extremists with al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate had controlled Mohamud Adow’s village in central Somalia, imposing harsh ideology and arresting local teachers and traditional leaders.

Then, word came that Somali forces in a surprising national offensive had expelled the fighters from nearby villages.

A small group of residents sneaked out one night in August to meet with Somali troop commanders and invited them into their village of Rage-El. The 80-year-old Adow was among those taking up arms, joining a local militia fighting alongside Somali forces in rural battles with battered guns.

“The people were living in agony,” said Adow, one of several witnesses interviewed by The Associated Press.

In what is being called “total war” by the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's that was elected in May, Adow and others across the Horn of Africa nation are being encouraged to stand up to the al-Shabab extremists who have long embedded in Somali society, exploiting clan divisions and extorting millions of dollars a year from businesses and farmers in their quest to impose an Islamic caliphate.

On Thursday, Somalia’s government announced a “people’s uprising” as it seeks to pressure al-Shabab from all angles, including financial ones.

It's being described as the most significant offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group in more than a decade. And this time, Somali fighters are in the lead, backed by U.S. and African Union forces.

Al-Shabab’s thousands of fighters have held back the nation's recovery from decades of conflict by carrying out brazen attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere. Over the years, countries from Turkey to China to those in the European Union have invested in military training and other counterterrorism support.

Last weekend, the U.S. made a small but symbolic donation of $9 million in heavy weapons and equipment to the Somali National Army, whose abilities have long been questioned as it prepares to take over the country’s security from an African Union multinational force by the end of next year.

“We cheer the success achieved by Somali security forces in their historic fight to liberate Somali communities suffering under al-Shabab,” U.S. Ambassador Larry Andre said.

Somalia's government has claimed more than 1,200 militants have been killed since August, according to a database kept by International Crisis Group analyst Omar Mahmood. Such claims can't be verified.

One key to the offensive’s progress is a population pushed to the brink by a historic drought. As animals and crops wither and die and millions of people go hungry, Somalis who flee al-Shabab-held communities have described the extremists’ harsh taxation demands.

“They are being rented out like houses; they are telling you that their animals are being taken away without permission,” said Gen. Abdirahman Mohamed Tuuryare, a former director of Somalia’s national intelligence agency who leads the offensive against al-Shabab in the Middle Shabelle region. “Even the child born tonight will be required to pay.”

Residents have also described al-Shabab forcing sons to become suicide bombers and killing people at will.

Tuuryare described a bloody battle last year over the Masjid Ali-Gadud community in which he estimated 200 al-Shabab fighters and “many” soldiers were killed. It took time to persuade wary residents to return to a community so tightly controlled that even Quranic schools were closed. Only centers for training bombers and fighters functioned.

After 15 years under al-Shabab indoctrination, Tuuryare said, residents found it hard to grasp that fellow Somalis had come to help them.

One resident, Ibrahim Hussein, was still adjusting. Al-Shabab fighters forcibly recruited teenage boys and forced women into marriage, he told The Associated Press, and people found guilty of adultery would be stoned to death or publicly flogged.

Still, security was good: “For instance, when a prayer is called, everyone goes toward the mosque without closing their properties. Nobody can touch them. If anyone is found stealing, he or she will face amputation of a limb or limbs,” Hussein said.

Winning over such communities, and holding them with effective administration, are major challenges to the Somali government’s goal of eliminating al-Shabab this year. Another is preventing the local militias working with Somali forces from amassing power in a country awash with weapons and turning into a new threat.

“Local forces shouldn’t fight among themselves, shouldn't turn into thugs,” Tuuryare, the general, said, adding that the government supports training and local security positions for militia members.

“If all this goes wrong and happens to come back, it won’t be easy to reorganize,” Tuuryare said. He expressed his wish for more U.S. military support, including further drone strikes against al-Shabab, and a U.S. campaign at the U.N. Security Council to lift an arms embargo on Somalia for easier access to heavy weapons.

In an analysis for the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, former Somali government security adviser Samira Gaid warned the offensive’s success could be fleeting if Somalia’s still-fragile government doesn’t focus on winning hearts and minds and address the clan rivalries al-Shabab has long used to its advantage.

“This is still a remarkable offensive as, for the first time, we see a citizen awakening that is supported by the federal government,” she told the AP. For years, Somalis have seen the fight against al-Shabab as led by outsiders like the African Union force or troops from neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya.

Now Kenya is increasing security along the border to find extremists on the run, and the United States this month announced million-dollar rewards for al-Shabab leaders accused of major attacks.

Under pressure, al-Shabab has lashed out, killing at least 120 people at a busy intersection in Mogadishu in October.

But for Somalis long separated from loved ones by the extremists, there is hope.

Hassan Ulux is a 60-year-old traditional elder who left his community of War-isse a decade ago and feared to return until it was recently taken from al-Shabab.

“Praise be to Allah,” he said, finally home. “Now they are on the run. Now we can talk about education and normalcy.”

___

Associated Press writer Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in

    Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a charge stemming from a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbor's home in Vermont, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England. Miller, who appeared in several “Justice League” movies and stars in the upcoming film “The Flash," agreed that by entering the plea and abiding by the conditions, they would avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass, but pay a $500 fine and a court fee, get a year of probation, and abide by a number of conditions including continued mental health treatment. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary count that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison, but Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the felony charge could be refiled if they fail to abide by the details of probation.

  • Ron DeSantis’s 'New era of environmental stewardship' | Opinion

    I am appalled that the governor bragged in his inauguration speech that he has delivered a “new era of stewardship for Florida’s natural resources” when we have so many serious unresolved problems th…

  • Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels

    The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot. Each week, Daniels turns over his designated space to a player whose effort and performance on the unsung units of the kicking game warrants the honor. From the VIP vehicle treatment to his self-appointed player nicknames to the custom-made hats — with “ST” on the front and an African proverb about the strength of community on the side — he gave the group, Daniels has done his best to make Minnesota's special teams, well, special.

  • Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

    Ask people what you might find buried in the muck at the bottom of New York City's East River and they'd likely say “mob boss" before thinking of mammoth bones. Despite a lack of evidence to back up the story, treasure seekers using boats, diving apparatuses and technology like remote-operated cameras have gone searching, in hopes the murky waters are hiding woolly mammoth tusks. It all started when John Reeves, an Alaskan gold miner with a passion for fossils, came onto “The Joe Rogan Experience” for an episode that aired Dec. 30 to talk about his land, where he has personally uncovered numerous age-old bones and tusks.

  • Alex Grinch isn’t the only USC assistant coach Lincoln Riley is trusting in 2023

    Lincoln Riley has stood by the USC coaching staff, not just Alex Grinch. While Grinch obviously has generated headlines, Riley has stood firm in retaining other assistants.

  • Security Service of Ukraine shows trainings near borders of Belarus

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has conducted military training near Belarus: they practised detaining a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) at an energy facility. Source: SSU on Telegram Details: It is reported that, in particular, the SSU conducted large-scale counter-sabotage training in the border areas of Rivne Oblast (Ukraine's north).

  • NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence

    A cloud shot up vertically like a plume of smoke in a matter of seconds before a Hawaiian Airlines flight last month hit severe turbulence and 25 people on board were injured, according to a preliminary report Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The captain of the Dec. 18 flight from Phoenix to Honolulu told investigators that flight conditions were smooth with clear skies when the cloud shot up in front of the plane and there was no time to change course, the report said. Within one to three seconds, the plane “encountered severe turbulence,” the report states.

  • Is George Santos Even Gay?

    Michael Kelley, chairman of equalpride, thinks the embattled congressman should go through the rigorous vetting process that queer-owned companies endure.

  • NYT assumes that West is already helping Ukraine prepare for spring counteroffensive

    IFV MARDER. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GERMAN EMBASSY IN KYIV The American edition of the New York Times believes that recent statements and actions by the US and European countries regarding the supply of Patriot SAM systems and tanks indicate that the West has already begun to prepare Ukraine for repelling a possible new Russian offensive in winter or spring and future counterattacks.

  • ‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says

    Eight suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said.

  • SCOTUS to hear cases on Biden's student debt-relief plan, Title 42, social media liability

    The U.S. Supreme Court has gaveled itself back in for the new year — and has a long list of significant decisions due for release in the weeks ahead.

  • Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight

    UFC 285 got a major boost Saturday when UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight championship.

  • Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up

    Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis.He was speaking from an office near Karachi port, where shipping containers are stuck waiting for payment guarantees -- packed with lentils, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment and chemicals for Pakistan's manufacturing industries. 

  • Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

    There are some similarities to Donald Trump's secret documents scandal but there are key differences, too

  • McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that he would consider expunging one or both of former President Trump’s impeachments. “I would understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy said in response to a question at a press conference on Thursday, before listing off several other key priorities for House Republicans. “But…

  • Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

    Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. “I watched my 16-year-old son die,” Diallo told The Associated Press in Mali's capital, Bamako, where he lives in a makeshift camp for displaced people. As he recounted that awful Saturday in his village of Bamguel, the 47-year-old former cattle breeder made no attempt to hide the anger toward the troops, which he believed to be Russian mercenaries, who turned his world upside down.

  • Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire

    Drone footage shared by Ukraine shows its troops decimating a unit of the Wagner group in the fierce battle for Soledar.

  • Biden Just Played Right Into Trump’s Hands

    The president's document woes are a massive gift to Trump, who rode “You did it too” all the way to the White House

  • At least 74 Illinois sheriff’s departments vow to defy state assault weapons ban

    Just days after Illinois became the ninth U.S. state to ban assault rifles, the state already hit a roadblock to implementing the law: defiant sheriff's offices. At least 74 Illinois sheriff's departments have publicly vowed to defy elements of a recent gun-control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, which banned assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches. The offices have vowed to not check if weapons are registered with the state or house individuals arrested only for not complying with the law.

  • Jen Psaki On Biden's Classified Docs Case: Political Problem Hasn't 'Played Out'

    Psaki said the difference between President Joe Biden's classified documents case and former President Donald Trump's case "is who’s defending democracy."