Runaway believed to be with registered sex offender, Clayton County police say

Clayton County police say a girl who ran away from home may be with a registered sex offender.

In May, police responded to the 10th block of Hawthorne Drive in Riverdale regarding a missing person.

As the investigation continued, police learned then 17-year-old Tanaya Brooks ran away with 30-year-old Keandre King, a registered sex offender. Brooks family believes she is is living in different hotels within the Henry County and Clayton County area.

Brooks is now 18, although she was a minor when she ran away, police said. She is 5-foot-6, and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Brooks could be in the Godby Road area at the following hotels: Motel 6, Econo Lodge, or Quality Inn.

King is wanted for arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody. Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Brooks, you are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

