A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says

Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a report that a man's luggage and money were stolen at Heathrow Airport. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Metropolitan Police were called to London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday, August 11.

The Sun reported that a bride-to-be fled with her fiancé's luggage and money, leaving him distraught.

Authorities told Insider that officers spoke to the man, and no arrests have been made.

A man and his bride-to-be booked plane tickets for their wedding in Rome, but she reportedly fled London Heathrow Airport with his luggage and £5,000 — or $6,000 — right before the flight.

In a statement to Insider, the Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a report that a man's luggage and money were stolen at Heathrow Airport.

"Officers were called to a check in area at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, 11 August, to a report that a quantity of cash and personal belongings had been stolen from a man," the spokesperson said. "Officers attended and spoke to the man. Enquiries continue."

The incident reportedly happened in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The spokesperson added that no arrests had been made at this time. Representatives for Heathrow Airport did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

According to The Sun, the incident occurred between a newly-engaged couple in their 40s at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5.

The couple was flying to Rome to get married, but when the man went to the bathroom, the woman took all his belongings and disappeared, the outlet reported.

"He was in bits — totally inconsolable. Apparently, they'd only met very recently and he'd fallen head-over-heels for her," one person who witnessed the incident told The Sun. "He'd proposed a day earlier and she'd accepted. They'd planned to marry in Rome and were about to fly there. Then she did a runner while he went to the loo and vanished with all their belongings."

Staff reportedly attempted to find the woman, but she had vanished. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The witness told The Sun that staff attempted to locate the woman but couldn't find her.

"It wasn't even clear if she'd gone out of the airport or on to another country," the witness said. "In the end, the police were called. Even her name was in doubt by then."

Read the original article on Insider