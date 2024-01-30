Runaway from Bridgewater group home forced into prostitution, feds say

A Brooklyn man has been charged with child sex trafficking for allegedly inducing a teen to run away from a group home in Bridgewater and engage in prostitution.

Soauib Butcher, 30, was charged Friday in an indictment with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and transporting a minor to engage in commercial sexual activity, said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

According to the indictment filed in Newark federal court, Butcher instructed the teen on or about Aug. 14, 2019 to run away from a group home in Bridgewater and meet him at the Somerville train station.

They then took a train to New York City where Butcher took her to an apartment building in Brooklyn where he instructed the victim to perform oral sex for money on a rooftop on an unknown individual, the indictment said.

Butcher then brought the victim to Elizabeth, where, from August 2019 to January 2020, the victim stayed with Butcher and an unnamed conspirator in a series of motel rooms, the indictment said.

The conspirator, who the indictment said taught the victim how to engage in commercial sex acts, posted advertisements depicting the victim on escort websites and, together with Butcher, arranged for customers to come to the motels to have sex with the victim in exchange for money, sometimes more than once a day, according to the indictment.

The victim turned the money over to Butcher who paid for the motels and the victim's food and clothing, the indictment alleges.

Each of the crimes charged in the indictment carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum term of life imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

