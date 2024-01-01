Runaway Horse Escorted Home by Arkansas Police

A runaway horse was escorted home by police late Saturday, December 30, after being found wandering near a busy interstate in central Arkansas, local authorities said.

This footage was posted by the Clarksville Police Department, who said it shows the horse walking alongside a police vehicle near Interstate 40.

Officers led the horse back to its home a little more than a mile from where it was found, police said. Credit: Clarksville Police Department via Storyful