Runaway juveniles break in to US Forest Service Ranger Station

Jun. 30—Runaways from the Gulf Coast Trades Center (GCTC) in New Waverly have allegedly broken into a U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station and stolen a vehicle around 12:59 a.m. Friday, June 30, according to by the Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

WCSO Deputy Marlene Wells reported that upon Deputies arrival, they were advised that three male juveniles had been missing from the Center since 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Deputies began to check the surrounding areas, once they were given descriptions of the juveniles," Deputy Wells said.

While in the area of the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station, Deputy Osterman discovered the back gate to the property damaged along with broken glass door from the main building.

"Contact was made with Forest Service authorities and it was determined that the runaways had broken into the building and located keys to a vehicle and stole a Forest Service vehicle," Deputy Wells said.

Through the course of the investigation, one juvenile returned back to GCTC, and admitted to being with the other runaways as they broke into the building. As that suspect got out of the stolen vehicle, another juvenile fled with the group. Deputy Wells said the apprehended juvenile has been charged with the crime.

"At this time, it is unknown what direction the three male juveniles are headed," Deputy Wells said. "This is an ongoing investigation and we foresee additional arrests being made."

Walker County Sheriff's Office is working with the original agencies where the juveniles were charged and sentenced to GCTC.