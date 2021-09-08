Runaway pig leads Utah police to illegal marijuana plants, cops say

A runaway pig led police to marijuana plants growing in a Utah county.

Officials in Carbon County were searching for a domesticated pig Sunday when they found a batch of the illegal plants, police said.

“Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisting the Carbon County Animal Control in locating and securing a domesticated pig that had been running through several properties in the county,” officials said Tuesday on Facebook. “While following the stray pig deputies located multiple marijuana plants.”

The sheriff’s office requested and served search warrant at the property, which officials did not identify.

They entered the property and took the plants for evidence, officials said. Police did not identify who was growing the plants and are investigating.

“Sheriff Jeff Wood would like to remind residents that even though medical marijuana is already legal in Utah, patients still don’t have the right to grow their own plants,” sheriff’s office officials said. “Likewise, recreational cannabis is still illegal in any form in the state.”

Marijuana, hallucinogen use soars among college students as alcohol loses popularity

Drug-filled tennis balls were on their way to a prison, South Carolina police say

Garbage truck smashes into building, exposing secret marijuana farm, Michigan cops say