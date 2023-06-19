Runaway sheep rounded up by police in Baldock

Runaway sheep caught the attention of police officers on Sunday

Sheep seen "running amok" in a town have meant police have had to put their animal rescue skills to the test.

The animals had to be rounded up by officers on North Road in Baldock on Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post peppered with puns, Hertfordshire Police wrote: "Usually out catching crooks, the team flocked to the area to herd the sheep safely out of the carriageway."

Details about how the sheep escaped are woolly but all were safely caught.

Officers wrote: "We bleated at them to stay out of the road but they thought we were a bit woolly and decided to go on the lamb [sic] instead.

"Thankfully they didn't try to ram us off the road, otherwise they would now be behind baaas."

Ewe couldn't make it up...

The force said the runaways were shepherded safely back to their owner.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830