Here is a rundown of who has declared they're running for president in 2020

The Iowa caucuses are about a year away, which means those planning to join what promises to be a crowded 2020 presidential campaign field are beginning to formally announce their candidacies.

From former Vice President Joe Biden to failed 2018 Texas Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke, speculation abounds about the wide field of potential Democratic candidates.

And there's always the chance of a Republican emerging to challenge President Donald Trump in the primary or a third party candidate emerging in the general election. John Kasich, a former Ohio governor and fierce critic of Trump, has hinted he is considering both of those options.

Here's a breakdown of the people who have taken steps toward or officially announced their candidacies.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The two-term Massachusetts senator announced in December she was forming an exploratory committee, the first step a presidential hopeful takes before formally declaring.

Warren, 69, came into the national spotlight for her passionate criticism of Wall Street, the banking industry and large corporations after the 2008 financial crisis hit. Then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid appointed her the chair on a panel to oversee the federal bailout in response to the crisis.

Warren won her Senate seat in 2012, defeating incumbent Republican Scott Brown and handily won re-election in 2018. A leader of her party's liberal wing, she has advocated for progressive policies such as "Medicare for all."

Julian Castro

The former San Antonio mayor, who also served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration, threw his hat into the ring early, announcing the formation of an exploratory committee in mid-December.

Castro, 44, made a splash six years ago as the keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention in 2012. The grandson of a Mexican immigrant and son of a Latina activist, he would be among the youngest candidates in the field and the most prominent Latino. His twin brother, Joaquin Castro, is a Democratic congressman from Texas.

Castro has said he intends to announce his decision on Jan. 12.

Rep. John Delaney

You may not have heard of Maryland Rep. John Delaney, but he's been a 2020 presidential candidate since July 2017.

Delaney, who founded two publicly traded companies, joined the House in 2013. He said his campaign will be focused on building up infrastructure to keep the U.S. globally competitive, along with international tax reform and a greater embrace of immigration.

President Donald Trump

Trump filed for re-election the day he was inaugurated, and his campaign already has raised $100 million and begun airing TV and digital ads. He has said he intends to keep Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket. So far, no Republicans have emerged to challenge the president in the primary.

Contributing: Susan Page, Emma Kinery, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here is a rundown of who has declared they're running for president in 2020