Runge named to board at IEDA

Andrea Runge, CEO of the Lincoln Economic Advancement & Development, was named to the board of directors for the Illinois Economic Development Association.

Runge’s appointment comes just after LEAD’s first year of operations. Even though the position on the Board of Directors is held by Runge personally, the advantages for Lincoln’s business community are not lost on Runge.

“It is always best to have a finger on the pulse of what is happening in this ever-changing environment. Being a part of the Illinois Economic Development Association Board of Directors will allow me to network with other professionals, envision the Illinois economic horizon line, and bring back that information to our Lincoln businesses,” Runge said.

To learn more about LEAD, visit www.thriveinlincoln.org.

Andrea Runge, an economic development professional with more than 20 years’ experience in community and economic development in Illinois was named CEO of the organization.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Illinois Economic Development Association names Runge to board