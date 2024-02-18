Runnels County crash claims 2 lives Saturday afternoon

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A single-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two people.

On February 17 at 2:26 p.m., crews responded to FM 3115, just 15 miles south of Miles, Texas.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling south on FM 3115 when he drove off the right side of the road. He tried to take evasive action, steering back into the roadway, causing the Ford to go into a side skid and overturn.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

Both occupants died in the crash. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Ernest Joe Rose III from Bronte, Texas. The 15-year-old passenger’s identity was not released.

