Runner attacked by mountain lion wrestled with it before killing it by stepping on its neck

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Travis Kauffman was 6 miles into an uphill run through ice-covered trails when he heard a rustling behind him.

Then the mountain lion lunged at him.

In the frantic minutes that followed, Kauffman screamed like a “barbarian,” struck the animal with anything he could reach and finally twisted his 150-pound frame atop the lion and choked it to death with his foot.

As the lion’s mouth lost its grip of his wrist, Kauffman, 31, prepared to run back down to civilization, where his tale of survival has captivated an international audience since the Feb. 4 attack.

On that day, Kauffman planned to do a 12- to 15-mile run from Lory State Park to Horsetooth Rock west of Fort Collins, he said in a prerecorded video interview from Colorado Parks and Wildlife that played during a Thursday news conference.

Icy conditions caused him to take a different route, one he had never run and only biked before. That's when he heard pine needles rustling behind him. He turned his head and spotted a young mountain lion about 10 feet from him.

"One of my worst fears was confirmed," Kauffman said.

The lion crept closer and lunged. Kauffman put his hands up to cover his face and started yelling.

"I was just kind of screaming the whole time, doing my barbarian yell," Kauffman said.

The young lion latched on to his right wrist. He tried to throw the animal off of him, and the two fell off the trail in what became a thrashing wrestling match, he said.

Kauffman was wary of the mountain lion's hind legs thrashing like a rabbit once the animal was on its back — something he's seen his house cat do.

He knew he had to get the mountain lion's hind legs pinned to protect his "guts" and groin, so he maneuvered himself on top of the cat to pin its back legs with his leg.

Local runner Travis Kauffman recounts recently being attacked by an adolescent mountain lion that attacked him, as seen on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. More

Kauffman tried stabbing the animal with sticks, but they kept breaking. He picked up a rock and hit the animal in the head, but it refused to release his wrist.

"After I hit it on the head with a rock, it started grinding it's teeth," Kauffman said, adding he could feel one tooth puncture his palm and hit a nerve "over and over again."

Kauffman said he realized he would likely have to kill the animal to get away.

"There was a point where I wasn't sure if I was going to make it out of there," Kauffman said.

With his right wrist still trapped in the lion's mouth and his left leg holding its back legs down, Kauffman positioned his right leg over the animal's throat and stepped on its neck until he suffocated it and it released his wrist.

He doesn't remember specific sounds or smells during the attack, but said it was "visually intense," and recalled seeing the cat's claws retract before it swatted at him.

"I was surprised by the silence of it all," he said.

Local runner Travis Kauffman recounts how his girlfriend, Annie Bierbower, left, kiss him on the cheek after she met him at Poudre Valley Hospital after he was attacked by a adolescent mountain lion that attacked him, as seen on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. More

Kauffman took off back down the trial. He recalled being hyper-aware of his surroundings, his head on a swivel in case more cats appeared. He could tell the mountain lion that attacked him was young, and he was concerned its mother was nearby.

On the way down, he passed another trail runner, who accompanied him down the trail. Closer to the trailhead parking lot, Kauffman said the two runners passed a couple who gave him a ride to a hospital.

Kauffman said he arrived at the hospital "a bloody mess." He received more than 20 stitches on his face, plus stitches on his wrist and contusions and puncture wounds on his neck — but no broken bones or tendon damage.