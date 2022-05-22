Runner dies after collapsing at Brooklyn Half Marathon
A runner died after collapsing at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon. Sixteen others were taken to the hospital. CBS New York reports.
A runner died after collapsing at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon. Sixteen others were taken to the hospital. CBS New York reports.
The 30-year-old male was treated on site by medical staff and rushed to the hospital where he died.
An FDNY spokesperson told Insider four people were seriously injured while the rest had non-life-threatening or minor injuries.
Six people are being treated with breathing issues.
Almost universally, scientists agree that climate change is affecting us in ways that may surprise you. It's not a surprise to Texas Tribune environmental reporter Erin Douglas. She talked to Good Day about her latest story on extreme weather, water scarcity and the risk of illness.
In the latest Texas history piece, Ken Bridges looks at the illustrious career of Tex Ritter who sang his way to country music stardom
If you want to recreate Rae's outfit for yourself, you can still shop the whole American Eagle look.
Family blasts Dallas police who they say didn't bother to launch a search. The teen was found by Oklahoma City Police 200 miles away.
Former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Friday he would make a run for Congress in the newly created 10th district of New York, which includes parts of Manhattan and his home base of Brooklyn. De Blasio will join several other Democrats running in the Aug. 23 primary including state Senators Brad Hoylman and Simcha Felder and assembly members Yuh-Line Niou, Robert Carroll and Jo Anne Simon, according to local media. De Blasio, who served two terms as mayor before leaving office in December, said he was proud of having shepherded the city through the coronavirus pandemic.
It is critical to find a solution for storing the nation's spent nuclear fuel, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Friday during a visit to a nuclear power plant in Connecticut. Granholm was invited to tour Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford by Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, the local congressional member.
Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James may not be trying out for The Voice anytime soon, but that’s OK. Shady Baby, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, doesn’t need a TV show or professional microphone to sing — she just needs passion and her thousands of devoted fans to admire her. Which, according to […]
It is estimated that the United States is short roughly five million homes to meet current housing needs. A decade of insufficient homebuilding in the wake of the Great Recession -- when the housing supply grew only 6.7% from 2010 to 2020, roughly half the rate of the previous decade -- has put our housing market in a tight spot. The Great Recession ushered in a new era of opportunity for Wall Street buyers, which include real estate investment firms, iBuyers, real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge funds, and other large private equity firms that had the capital available to snag single-family homes at ultra-low prices.
When almost $9,000 in luggage vanished, you’d think the world’s biggest hotel chain would reimburse its guest. You would be wrong.
The Texas senator received an uncomfortable reminder of a career low point.
It wasn’t the only place in the state to receive a nod in recent rankings.
AFROPUNK is all about freedom of expression.
Rumor has it that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be...wait for it...temporarily moving to Australia.
A police investigation recommended Zena's handler be charged with animal cruelty after dog died in summer in closed unairconditioned vehicle
Pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, of Vermont was found dead May 11 in an Austin, Texas, home. Police say she was involved in a love triangle.
A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday ordered the Biden administration to continue implementing pandemic-related restrictions at the border that effectively close humanitarian relief options for asylum seekers. The restrictions were slated to end on Monday. The restrictions were first implemented under the Trump administration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which issued an order that derives its authority from a decades-old public health law known as Title 42.
The Boeing Starliner OFT-2 mission lifted off on Thursday and experienced thruster failure in orbit, but the mission to the ISS remains unaffected.