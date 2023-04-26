Man found dead, pulled out of water in Rancho Cordova canal, Metro Fire says

A man dressed in running gear was found dead Wednesday morning in a Rancho Cordova canal, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Shortly after a call to dispatch around 7:50 a.m., the man was found in the Folsom South Canal near White Rock Road and Sunrise Boulevard, Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Parker Wilbourn said. He was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilbourn initially said the deceased victim appeared to be “potentially preparing for an upcoming run” and that he was “wearing jogging attire.”

Wilbourn said later Wednesday morning that the death investigation would be handed over to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office following additional findings at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said that as of 9:30 a.m. sheriff’s officials were not investigating the death as suspicious.

No other details were available regarding the circumstances leading up to the death.

The Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity following notification of family.