Runners fill the streets of Durham for annual 'Cupid's Undie Run'
Participants ran for a mile in their undergarments to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis.
Participants ran for a mile in their undergarments to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis.
Treat yourself (or someone else!) with up to 60% off Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
Autoblog explains the differences between hybrids, EVs and plug-in hybrids.
Massimo Frascella, 52, an Italian, this summer will succeed Marc Lichte as Audi's head of design. Fascella has been a designer for Ford, Kia and for the past dozen years, Jaguar Land Rover.
For many organizations and startups, 2023 was a rough year financially, with companies struggling to raise money and others making cuts to survive. Ransomware and extortion gangs, on the other hand, had a record-breaking year in earnings, if recent reports are anything to go by. Last year saw hackers continue to evolve their tactics to become scrappier and more extreme in efforts to pressure victims into paying their increasingly exorbitant ransom demands.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The crushing penalty — which may top $400 million once interest is factored in — could cost Trump all of his available cash.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
The AIAIAI Unit-4 Wireless+ are basically the only game in town if you need portable studio quality monitors with low-latency wireless and long-lasting batteries.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
The car is a charmer, for sure: A one-of-a-kind 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, finished in Black Raven with a Kona Brown interior, with less than 16,000 miles, is currently up for bid, currently at $29,000 and climbing. There’s one more spec worth mentioning: The former owner was the president of the United States. Joe Biden, before he took office, had asked Cadillac to build the car to order — note the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, the magnesium paddle shifters, the 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels, the Rennick Performance exterior trim.
There have been many attempts at open source AI-powered voice assistants (see Rhasspy, Mycroft and Jasper, to name a few) -- all established with the goal of creating privacy-preserving, offline experiences that don't compromise on functionality. Tech like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa have years, if not decades, of R&D behind them -- and enormous infrastructure to boot. This month, LAION announced a new initiative, BUD-E, that seeks to build a "fully open" voice assistant capable of running on consumer hardware.
The two founders of Knock, Sam Seely and Chris Bell, argue that while a lot of companies have solved the "last-mile delivery problem," there is more work to be done. While products like Twilio and SendGrid may offer developer-friendly APIs, the Knock founders believe that what is really needed is a more comprehensive solution that combines notification delivery with a comprehensive workflow engine and integrated observability tools. Preface Ventures, Worklife, Expa Ventures, CoFound Partners, and Tokyo Black also invested in these rounds, as well as angel investors like Vercel co-founder and CEO Guillermo Rauch and Behance co-founder Scott Belsky.
Maren Morris on embracing being single, her emotional cover of "Dancing With Myself" and how new music will likely infuse "alternative and pop."
Performance management startup SocialCrowd has raised a $1.6 million pre-seed round led by Bread and Butter Ventures, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Launched in 2020, SocialCrowd is a SaaS platform that provides performance management software, letting companies set goals for their employees and reward them when they are achieved. Speaking to TechCrunch, Raphael Akinsipe, SocialCrowd’s co-founder, likened his product to Fitbit, but for work.
Retail sales declined more than Wall Street expected in January.
In a separate survey of AI experts by Axios and Syracuse University, 62% said that misinformation will be the biggest challenge to maintaining the authenticity and credibility of news in an era of AI-generated content. If you talk with folks like Michael Matias, a cybersecurity specialist and the co-founder and CEO of Clarity, they'll tell you it's deepfake detectors. Matias started Clarity with Gil Avriel and Natalie Fridman in 2022, with the goal of developing technology to spot AI-manipulated media -- mainly video and audio.
GM is expanding access to Super Cruise with plans to let drivers use the hands-free advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) on about 750,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. The expansion, which will nearly double the automaker's Super Cruise network by 2025, will include rural and minor highways that often connect smaller cities and townships. Super Cruise uses a combination of lidar map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors, as well as a driver-attention system, which monitors the person behind the wheel to ensure they're watching the road.